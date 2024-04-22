Baseball falls to BCC 7–3 in the ultimate Battle of Bethesda

The baseball team (10–2) lost to Bethesda-Chevy Chase (11–4) in the second battle of Bethesda, 7–3.

Senior Jacob Goldman started on the mound for Whitman, allowing six hits and five runs over five innings. He struck out eight batters while walking three. Juniors Cole Roman and Connor Werkman each pitched one inning in relief at the end of the game.

BCC opened up the scoring after Trent Lopez hammered a double, scoring two runs. The Vikes tied up the game in the bottom of the first via two singles.

Junior Sammy Berman and freshman Marcus Dober each drove in one run for the Vikings. The Dober brothers had an eventful bottom of the sixth when senior Max Dober recorded a single, moving senior Chand Amerasinghe on base, then, his brother, freshman Marcus Dober hit a single, plating Amerasinghe.

However, it wasn’t enough to mount the comeback against BCC and the team lost their second game of the season.

The Vikings will travel to Walter Johnson for their next game on Tuesday afternoon.