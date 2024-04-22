The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

April 21, 2024

Baseball falls to BCC 7–3 in the ultimate Battle of Bethesda

By Ainsley Hollis
April 22, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The baseball team (10–2) lost to Bethesda-Chevy Chase (11–4) in the second battle of Bethesda, 7–3.

Senior Jacob Goldman started on the mound for Whitman, allowing six hits and five runs over five innings. He struck out eight batters while walking three. Juniors Cole Roman and Connor Werkman each pitched one inning in relief at the end of the game. 

BCC opened up the scoring after Trent Lopez hammered a double, scoring two runs. The Vikes tied up the game in the bottom of the first via two singles. 

Junior Sammy Berman and freshman Marcus Dober each drove in one run for the Vikings. The Dober brothers had an eventful bottom of the sixth when senior Max Dober recorded a single, moving senior Chand Amerasinghe on base, then, his brother, freshman Marcus Dober hit a single, plating Amerasinghe.

However, it wasn’t enough to mount the comeback against BCC and the team lost their second game of the season.

The Vikings will travel to Walter Johnson for their next game on Tuesday afternoon. 
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

