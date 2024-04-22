Boys volleyball falls to Walter Johnson 3–1

The boys’ volleyball team (5–3) lost to the Walter Johnson Wildcats (6–2) 3–1 on Friday night.

The Vikes started the night off strong, winning the first set 25–21. The second set, however, started even between the teams but ended with the Wildcats winning it 25–21.

The third set began with the Vikes leading early on, but the Wildcats slowly started to come back and the Vikes ended up losing 25–23. The fourth and final set was close until the end, where the Vikes fell short with the set ending 25–23 and the Wildcats winning the game. Junior Sebastien Bergstedt-Timko ended the game with 12 kills along with seven aces.

The Vikes will look to break this two-game losing streak this upcoming Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. against Seneca Valley (6–2).