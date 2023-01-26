Photo of the Day, Jan. 26: Lunar Lantern Festival

The World Language Cafe team and Social Emotional Special Education Support (SESES) program joined to host a Lunar Lantern Festival celebration in the Commons during lunch today.

When students entered the bustling Commons at lunch today, they stumbled upon the sight of red lanterns and other themed decorations lining the stairwell and surrounding walls, and the sound of traditional Chinese music filling the open space. On the stage, a crowd formed a line to sample a food assortment that included dumplings, Onigiri and small candies.

The World Language Cafe team and Social Emotional Special Education Support (SESES) program joined to host a Lunar Lantern Festival celebration in the Commons during lunch today. Students who attended the event enjoyed calligraphy, food, music and student performances of fan dances that captivated the attention of spectators in the hallways above the Commons.

The Lantern Festival — also known as the Yuan Xiao Festival — takes place on the 15th day of the first month of the lunar year, which falls on Feb. 5 in 2023. The traditional Chinese festival marks the first full moon of the new lunar year.

Junior Phoebe Milhollin was walking through the Commons when she noticed the joyful celebration. She believes events like these are important to showcase the variety of cultures that are present within the student body.

“I feel like it brings everyone together and also helps us share a culture that might not have been as well represented in our community,” Milhollin said.

At one table, students observed a display of Chinese calligraphy and asked organizers questions about the pieces.

The event attracted a large number of attendees after a group of students came together to organize the event with the World Language Cafe group and the SESES program. For sophomore Allen Zheng, who helped plan the celebration, holding events like these is an engaging way to show the school’s commitment to honoring diversity outside the classroom.

For World Language Resource Teacher Rebecca Zatz, the festival was an opportunity for students to immerse themselves in their peers’ culture.

“I think it’s important to make sure we’re not only learning but also sharing,” Zatz said. “It’s important for everyone to see their identity shown at Whitman.”