The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Whitman hosts first International Night since COVID-19 pandemic
Boys lacrosse annihilates Blake 18–1
Girls lacrosse demolishes Blake 17–2
Baseball mercy rules Blair 15–5
LIVE: Boys volleyball takes on Walter Johnson
Track and field competes against Walter Johnson and Winston Churchill

Track and field competes against Walter Johnson and Winston Churchill

April 18, 2024

Boys lacrosse annihilates Blake 18–1

By Kavi Varma
April 21, 2024
Boys+lacrosse+annihilates+Blake+18%E2%80%931
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ lacrosse team (7–1) crushed the Blake Bengals (6–4) 18–1 on Friday night. The Vikes came out dominating on offense and controlling the possession of the game. Junior Drew Delano recorded a hat trick in the first half alone, leading to a 10–0 lead at halftime for the Vikes.

To begin the second half, the Vikes continued to dominate the Bengals as everyone was able to get on the field and contribute to their dominant win. 

This win extends the Vikes winning streak to four, and with the playoffs coming up in less than a month, the Vikes look to continue their success next Tuesday when they take on the Springbrook Blue Devils (1–7) away at 5:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Girls lacrosse demolishes Blake 17–2
Girls lacrosse demolishes Blake 17–2
Baseball mercy rules Blair 15–5
Baseball mercy rules Blair 15–5
LIVE: Boys volleyball takes on Walter Johnson
LIVE: Boys volleyball takes on Walter Johnson
Track and field competes against Walter Johnson and Winston Churchill
Track and field competes against Walter Johnson and Winston Churchill
Baseball triumphs over Churchill 4–6
Baseball triumphs over Churchill 4–6
Girls tennis defeats Churchill; boys tennis falls
Girls tennis defeats Churchill; boys tennis falls
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *