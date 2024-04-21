Boys lacrosse annihilates Blake 18–1

The boys’ lacrosse team (7–1) crushed the Blake Bengals (6–4) 18–1 on Friday night. The Vikes came out dominating on offense and controlling the possession of the game. Junior Drew Delano recorded a hat trick in the first half alone, leading to a 10–0 lead at halftime for the Vikes.

To begin the second half, the Vikes continued to dominate the Bengals as everyone was able to get on the field and contribute to their dominant win.

This win extends the Vikes winning streak to four, and with the playoffs coming up in less than a month, the Vikes look to continue their success next Tuesday when they take on the Springbrook Blue Devils (1–7) away at 5:30 p.m.