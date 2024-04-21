Girls lacrosse demolishes Blake 17–2

The girls’ lacrosse team (8–0) destroyed the Blake Bengals (0–8) 17–2 on Friday night to maintain their undefeated streak.

Beginning the first quarter, Whitman took over the offensive game, scoring a total of nine goals in the first eight minutes. The girls consistently won draw controls and directed ground balls in their favor throughout the game. Sophomore Corrinne Armstrong and junior Quinn Foa dominated the offense, with consistent shots against the Bengals’ poor defense.

The Vikes maintained pressure through the second half of the game, taking advantage of the gaps on Blake’s side. Whitman had a strong defensive game as well, keeping the Bengals on their own side of the field for the majority of the game.

This was an important win for the Vikes to carry their momentum through the season. They will look to continue their win streak away on Tuesday where they will play their biggest challenge so far, the Springbrook Blue Devils at 7:15 pm.