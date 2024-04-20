The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Baseball mercy rules Blair 15–5
April 18, 2024

Baseball mercy rules Blair 15–5

By Ainsley Hollis
April 20, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The baseball team (10–1) took on the Montgomery Blair Blazers (5–7) for the second time this season and beat them 15–5 with several players recording multiple hits. 

Junior Sammy Angel led the Vikes on the mound, through his five innings he surrendered five hits and four runs while striking out six batters and walking two. Junior Connor Werkman came in for the sixth inning as a relief before the mercy rule ended the game.  

The Vikes’ bats were hot as they collected 15 hits in the game. Senior Ethan Murley led the team with three RBIs and went three–for–four at the plate. Junior Cole Roman had a productive game at the plate with two doubles and a single, going three–for–three. Junior Sammy Berman and Ethan Murley both hit doubles in the first inning, allowing the Vikes to score two runs in the top of the first. 

Roman and senior John Wayman each stole multiple bases, and the Vikes totaled seven stolen bases throughout the game.  

The Vikes will face the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (10–4) at home on Saturday in the ultimate Battle of Bethesda. Whitman got the best of BCC last time, winning 11–8 on April 11. 
Vassili Prokopenko
