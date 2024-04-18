Track+and+field+competes+against+Walter+Johnson+and+Winston+Churchill

On Wednesday, track and field hosted Walter Johnson and Churchill for senior night. The Vikes fell behind with a total of 31 points and placed third, but Whitman had a total of fifteen top-three placements.

Junior Mateo Gros-Slovinsky had yet again an exceptional meet. He placed first in the boys’ 800-meter, setting a personal record with a time of 1:57.22. He kept it going with a second-place finish in the boys’ 400-meter, with another personal record of 51.41 seconds. In the boys’ 3200-meter, freshman Jonah Greszler placed third with a personal record of 10:07.87. To finish it off for the boys, Jo-Saih Lebale placed third in the boys’ 100-meter with a time of 11.82. The boys finished off with a total of ten points overall.

Sophomore Avery Washington started strong placing first in the girls’ long jump and high jump with a distance of 4.62 meters and 1.47 meters respectively. Washington also placed second in the girls’ 100-meter with a time of 13.29 seconds. Lastly, Washington placed third in the girls’ 200-meter with a time of 27.22 seconds. Washington was not the only girl who did well in the meet, junior Katherine Greenwald placed second in the 800-meter with a time of 2:23.79. Greenwald continued with a personal record and third place in the 400-meter with a time of 1:03.57 seconds.

Although Whitman did not win, they celebrated their seniors as they walked off the track at the end of the meet.

Story continues below advertisement

Senior Logan Chasen reminisced on his time running track, speaking about his favorite moment on the team.

“Mentoring all the new kids and teaching them how to run hurdles and run sprints, and race with them,” Chasen said.

On Saturday, April 27th the Vikes will compete at The Gator Track & Field Invitational.