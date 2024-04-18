The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

April 16, 2024

Girls tennis defeats Churchill; boys tennis falls

By Rishab Gulati
April 18, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ tennis team (6–0) beat the Churchill Bulldogs (7–1) 4–3 in a thriller on Wednesday. In the same afternoon, the boys’ tennis team (4–2) lost to the Bulldogs (7–0) 7–0.

The boys got outclassed by the Bulldogs in almost every aspect of the game and finally fell 7–0. Sophomore Mathew Chang and junior Ryan Graf notably saved seven match points but eventually lost. 

The girls once again persevered through a challenging match against their rivals, winning 4–3. Despite the slow start losing their first two singles matches, they were able to win the next two with strong performances from senior Ella Kaplan and freshman Siena Propst. With momentum, they captured the next two doubles matches showcasing their teamwork and chemistry. 

The Vikes are set to play Walter Johnson this Friday at 3:30, the boys will be at home while the girls are away at WJ.

