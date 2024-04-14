Boys+and+girls+tennis+competes+against+Wooton+in+fifth+match+of+the+season

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

April 11, 2024

By Rishab Gulati
April 14, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ tennis team (4–1) fell to the Wooton Patriots (5–0) on Friday afternoon, and the girls’ tennis team (5–0) beat the Patriots (5–1) in a nailbiter in the same afternoon.

The boys got off to a rough start, losing their first three singles matches. However, they were bailed out by junior, Antonio Iarossi, who won the second set in an intense match. Doubles play was much of the same with the Vikings losing the first two matches but were able to have a commanding victory in their third game behind a strong performance from sophomore Matthew Chang and junior Ryan Graf. The Vikes ultimately lost 5–2. 

On the other hand, the girls persevered through a challenging match winning 4–3. Senior Natalie Easley and sophomore Maia Cristia were credited with bringing out the win in the final moments. Many of their games ended up going to a third set but Whitman remained strong and defeated a skilled Wooton team. 

The Vikings are set to play Churchill this Wednesday at 3:30. The girls will play at home while the boys are away at Churchill. 

About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

