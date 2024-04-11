Girls softball falls to BCC 8–1 in Battle of Bethesda

Whitman girls’ softball (4–1) fell to BCC (4–1) 8–1 Wednesday afternoon.

Senior Katherine Frick started on the mound for the Vikes and got off to a rocky start allowing six runs in the first two innings. After the rough start, Frick settled down and pitched the entire game for Whitman.

The offense for the Vikes kicked off in the 4th inning after sophomore Sienna Rancilio was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give the Vikes their first run of the game. Unfortunately, that would be the only run Whitman recorded all game.

In the top of the 5th, a double by the Barons scored two runs and would be the last runs of the game for either team.

The Whitman offense wasn’t productive against BCC, only tallying one run during the game, and Sophomore Sydney Altman led the Vikes with two hits. As a team, the Vikes could only manage five hits. Frick pitched all seven innings, allowing six earned runs and 11 hits while registering two strikeouts.

Whitman will play at Walter Johnson (3–1) on Friday at 7 pm.