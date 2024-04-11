The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Black and White
The Black and White
Girls softball falls to BCC 8–1 in Battle of Bethesda
Boys lacrosse outlasts crosstown rival BCC 11–6
Girls lacrosse destroys BCC 12–3 in the ultimate Battle of Bethesda
“Russia not only destroys our houses, but also our families”: A Q&A with Ukraine’s abducted children
MCPS grading regulations impair student performance
LIVE: Boys Lacrosse takes on Churchill

LIVE: Boys Lacrosse takes on Churchill

April 8, 2024

Girls softball falls to BCC 8–1 in Battle of Bethesda

By Leo Pelmoter
April 11, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

Whitman girls’ softball (4–1) fell to BCC (4–1) 8–1 Wednesday afternoon.  

Senior Katherine Frick started on the mound for the Vikes and got off to a rocky start allowing six runs in the first two innings. After the rough start, Frick settled down and pitched the entire game for Whitman. 

The offense for the Vikes kicked off in the 4th inning after sophomore Sienna Rancilio was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give the Vikes their first run of the game. Unfortunately, that would be the only run Whitman recorded all game. 

In the top of the 5th, a double by the Barons scored two runs and would be the last runs of the game for either team. 

The Whitman offense wasn’t productive against BCC, only tallying one run during the game, and Sophomore Sydney Altman led the Vikes with two hits. As a team, the Vikes could only manage five hits. Frick pitched all seven innings, allowing six earned runs and 11 hits while registering two strikeouts.

Whitman will play at Walter Johnson (3–1) on Friday at 7 pm. 
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

