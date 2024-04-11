Boys lacrosse outlasts crosstown rival BCC 11–6

The boys’ lacrosse team (4–1) defeated the BCC Barons (1–4) 11–6 Wednesday night in the Battle of Bethesda.

After a tough loss to rival Churchill, the Vikes rebounded with a win in a convincing fashion. Beginning in the first quarter, they controlled the ground balls, which kept them on offense for the majority of the time. The Vikes consistently pressured the Barons causing errant passes and turnovers. Senior Lachlan Overdahl had three goals in the first quarter helping the Vikes to jump out to an early 6–1 lead at halftime.

The Vikes kept the pressure on in the second half as Overdahl added two more goals, strengthening the Vikes lead. To complement the Vikes’ impressive offensive performance, junior goalie Mark Buckley notched seven saves.

After a hard-fought loss earlier in the week, it’s safe to say that the Vikes bounced back well with a victory against their rivals. The Vikes will look to continue their early-season success on Friday when they take on the Wheaton Knights (0–6).