The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Girls softball falls to BCC 8–1 in Battle of Bethesda
Boys lacrosse outlasts crosstown rival BCC 11–6
Girls lacrosse destroys BCC 12–3 in the ultimate Battle of Bethesda
“Russia not only destroys our houses, but also our families”: A Q&A with Ukraine’s abducted children
MCPS grading regulations impair student performance
LIVE: Boys Lacrosse takes on Churchill

LIVE: Boys Lacrosse takes on Churchill

April 8, 2024

Boys lacrosse outlasts crosstown rival BCC 11–6

By Kavi Varma
April 11, 2024
Boys+lacrosse+outlasts+crosstown+rival+BCC+11%E2%80%936
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ lacrosse team (4–1) defeated the BCC Barons (1–4) 11–6 Wednesday night in the Battle of Bethesda.

After a tough loss to rival Churchill, the Vikes rebounded with a win in a convincing fashion. Beginning in the first quarter, they controlled the ground balls, which kept them on offense for the majority of the time. The Vikes consistently pressured the Barons causing errant passes and turnovers. Senior Lachlan Overdahl had three goals in the first quarter helping the Vikes to jump out to an early 6–1 lead at halftime.  

The Vikes kept the pressure on in the second half as Overdahl added two more goals, strengthening the Vikes lead. To complement the Vikes’ impressive offensive performance, junior goalie Mark Buckley notched seven saves.

After a hard-fought loss earlier in the week, it’s safe to say that the Vikes bounced back well with a victory against their rivals. The Vikes will look to continue their early-season success on Friday when they take on the Wheaton Knights (0–6).

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Girls softball falls to BCC 8–1 in battle of Bethesda
Girls softball falls to BCC 8–1 in battle of Bethesda
Girls lacrosse destroys BCC 12–3 in the ultimate battle of Bethesda
Girls lacrosse destroys BCC 12–3 in the ultimate battle of Bethesda
LIVE: Boys Lacrosse takes on Churchill
LIVE: Boys Lacrosse takes on Churchill
LIVE: Boys volleyball takes on Poolesville
LIVE: Boys volleyball takes on Poolesville
LIVE: Baseball takes on Richard Montgomery in home opener
LIVE: Baseball takes on Richard Montgomery in home opener
Thanks to head coach Derek Manon, all eyes are now on the Whitman wrestling team.
Coach Manon achieves 200 wins and state championship in a thrilling wrestling season
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *