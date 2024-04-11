Girls lacrosse destroys BCC 12–3 in the ultimate Battle of Bethesda

The girls’ lacrosse team (5–0) defeated the BCC Barons (1–3) 12–3 on Wednesday night to keep up their undefeated streak.

The first quarter started tight, with the Barons taking their only lead of the game within the first few minutes. However, this lead didn’t last long, as the Vikes picked up their offense with senior Caroline Reichert and junior Quinn Foa taking consistent shots. The Vikes were dominant on defense, stopping the BCC attacking players and communicating throughout the game. Capitalizing on their strong start, the girls had a high-scoring second half to push the lead further.

Leading scorer, sophomore Charlotte Dorsey was an outstanding player, making all her shots on goal and recording four goals.

“I thought our energy going into the game was positive and that contributed to our success because we were really supportive of each other,” Dorsey said.

The Vikings look to keep their undefeated season alive this Friday, April 12 against the Wheaton Knights (2–4).