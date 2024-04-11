The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Black and White
The Black and White
Girls softball falls to BCC 8–1 in Battle of Bethesda
Boys lacrosse outlasts crosstown rival BCC 11–6
Girls lacrosse destroys BCC 12–3 in the ultimate Battle of Bethesda
“Russia not only destroys our houses, but also our families”: A Q&A with Ukraine’s abducted children
MCPS grading regulations impair student performance
LIVE: Boys Lacrosse takes on Churchill

LIVE: Boys Lacrosse takes on Churchill

April 8, 2024

Girls lacrosse destroys BCC 12–3 in the ultimate Battle of Bethesda

By Kavya Rajani
April 11, 2024
Girls+lacrosse+destroys+BCC+12%E2%80%933+in+the+ultimate+Battle+of+Bethesda
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ lacrosse team (5–0) defeated the BCC Barons (1–3) 12–3 on Wednesday night to keep up their undefeated streak. 

The first quarter started tight, with the Barons taking their only lead of the game within the first few minutes. However, this lead didn’t last long, as the Vikes picked up their offense with senior Caroline Reichert and junior Quinn Foa taking consistent shots. The Vikes were dominant on defense, stopping the BCC attacking players and communicating throughout the game. Capitalizing on their strong start, the girls had a high-scoring second half to push the lead further. 

Leading scorer, sophomore Charlotte Dorsey was an outstanding player, making all her shots on goal and recording four goals.

“I thought our energy going into the game was positive and that contributed to our success because we were really supportive of each other,” Dorsey said. 



The Vikings look to keep their undefeated season alive this Friday, April 12 against the Wheaton Knights (2–4).
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

