February 27, 2024

Boys basketball outclasses Churchill in regional semi-finals

By Mia Kanczuker
March 1, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys basketball team (18–5) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs (10–10) last night in the regional semi-finals, as they had a first-round bye. 

The first quarter started a bit rocky, as the Vikings couldn’t secure a strong lead. The game was tied at 14 a piece moving into the second quarter. The pace changed slightly, as Whitman was up by seven right before the buzzer. Churchill, looking to change the energy, took their chance with a ¾ court shot as the buzzer sounded. The shot was clean, and Whitman’s lead decreased to four going into halftime with a score of 34–30. 

After the half, Whitman stepped up and began playing as the power team they had been all season. The third quarter ended with a 52–43 score in favor of the Vikes. Churchill started to dominate the court in the fourth quarter, closing Whitman’s lead. The game ended with the Vikes on top and a 68–63 score. 

Per usual, junior Titian Derosa dominated and was the Vikes’ top scorer of the night with 17 points. Sophomore Will Shapiro also had a show-stopping night as he was the Vikes second highest scorer with  13 points. 

The Vikes will host the number two seed, the Bethesda Chevy Chase Barons (15–4) on Tuesday night at the regional championship. 
