The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Recently released report raises questions about effectiveness of MCPS virtual academy
Girls basketball loses to BCC 56–45 in nail-biter
LIVE: Boys basketball takes on BCC in the Battle of Bethesda
LIVE: Girls basketball takes on BCC in the Battle of Bethesda
Ferrari: A fast and assured win, though not a ferocious one
Spanish Diner: A taste of Spain in Bethesda

Spanish Diner: A taste of Spain in Bethesda

February 15, 2024

Girls basketball loses to BCC 56–45 in nail-biter

By Ben Belford-Peltzman
February 17, 2024

The girls’ basketball team (13–6) fell to the BCC Barons (18–1) 56–45 in the Battle of Bethesda. The Vikings moved to 0–2 against the Barons on the season and now have a challenging path ahead to go far in the playoffs. 

The game was tight throughout the matchup, with several lead changes in each half. It wasn’t until two minutes left in the fourth quarter that the Barons started to put the game out of reach for the Vikes. 

BCC jumped out of the gate with an early lead in the first quarter. The Barons started the game playing aggressive defense, which caused trouble for the Vikings. As a result, the Vikes were making uncharismatic turnovers, and BCC took advantage. In addition, the Vikes were fouling more than the Barons, so BCC had several more free-throw attempts in the first half. On the offensive side of the ball, Whitman didn’t have much success in the first quarter, only scoring eight points, four of which came from sophomore Kaylah Tchoufa. However, the offense turned it around in the second quarter, recording 22 points — their highest-scoring quarter of the night. Sophomore Kathryn Marquardt led the successful turnaround by hitting back-to-back three-pointers, giving Whitman the lead. The Vikes ended the half with a six-point lead over BCC. 

When Whitman returned from halftime, their offensive momentum seemingly stopped. Whitman could only compile an eight-point quarter. The Vikes’ defense picked up the slack, which allowed them to stay in the game. Both teams were tied going into the fourth quarter, but unfortunately, the tie game didn’t last long as BCC went back to playing aggressive defense, forcing costly turnovers for Whitman. Tchoufa led the Vikings with 14 points.

Story continues below advertisement

The Vikes will play their final regular season game against the Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets (18-1) on Tuesday night at 6:00. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
LIVE: Girls basketball takes on BCC in the Battle of Bethesda
LIVE: Girls basketball takes on BCC in the Battle of Bethesda
Girls basketball suffers blowout loss; falls to Wootton 41–28
Girls basketball suffers blowout loss; falls to Wootton 41–28
Boys basketball crushes Wootton 66–57
Boys basketball crushes Wootton 66–57
Counties is the most prestigious Poms competition in MCPS, consisting of 25 teams divided into three divisions.
Poms season comes to a close with a fourth-place finish in counties
Ice hockey destroys Upper Montgomery 6–1 in the first round of the Maryland state tournament
Ice hockey destroys Upper Montgomery 6–1 in the first round of the Maryland state tournament
Wrestling defeats Northwest, Churchill, Springbrook and Broadneck to win 4A State Championship
Wrestling defeats Northwest, Churchill, Springbrook and Broadneck to win 4A State Championship
About the Contributors
Ben Belford-Peltzman, Sports Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join the Black and White?  I love writing and podcasting about the latest sports news in our community.
What is your favorite song of all time?
Call Me Maybe
 
Sally Esquith, Photographer
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? I joined to explore photography in journalism. If you were a candle, what scent would you be? Lawnmower clippings

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *