Girls basketball suffers blowout loss; falls to Wootton 41–28

The girl’s basketball team (13–5) was defeated by the Wootton Patriots (7–2) 41–28 on Tuesday night.

It was another rugged performance for the Vikes’ with communication issues throughout the game. During the first half, Whitman went on a small scoring streak but couldn’t develop any offensive chemistry. Whitman barely saw a lead throughout their contest against Wootton and was often down by double digits. The offense and defense lacked any momentum and struggled on the road against the Patriots. The Vikes recorded their lowest point total of 28 when they played on Tuesday. However, it’s important to note the Vikes were down two starters, with Sophomores Eva Leonhardt and Kaylah Tchoufa not playing due to injury.

The Vikes will play their final home regular season game against BCC on Friday night at 5:30. The matchup will determine the playoff seeding.