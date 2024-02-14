The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Photo of the Day, 2/13: Classical Hearts Valentine’s Day Concert
Photo of Yesterday: Japan Day Celebration
Far from Tirana: My experience as an Albanian immigrant
Girls basketball suffers blowout loss; falls to Wootton 41–28
Boys basketball crushes Wootton 66–57
Poms season comes to a close with a fourth-place finish in counties

Poms season comes to a close with a fourth-place finish in counties

February 14, 2024

Boys basketball crushes Wootton 66–57

By Mia Kanczuker
February 14, 2024
Boys+basketball+crushes+Wootton+66%E2%80%9357
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ basketball team (16–4) beat the Thomas S. Wootton Patriots (14–5) 66–57 in their second match. The first time the two teams faced each other, the Vikings fell by just four points. 

It started rough for the Vikings as they ended the first quarter trailing the Patriots 24–17. After falling behind, the Vikings knew how to improve and did not lose another quarter. In the second quarter, Whitman crushed the competition 35–30. After the half, it was no different for the Vikings as they held their lead throughout the rest of the game. To end the third quarter, they were up by seven with a score of 47–40. To end the game, the Vikings left everything out on the court. Whitman scored 19 points throughout the fourth quarter, ending the game 66–57. 

This win allowed Whitman to secure the number one seed in their region, and with two games left in the regular season, the playoffs are in sight. 

The Vikings will face the Bethesda–Chevy Chase Barons (13–4) Friday night at 7:15 at home. 

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Counties is the most prestigious Poms competition in MCPS, consisting of 25 teams divided into three divisions.
Poms season comes to a close with a fourth-place finish in counties
Ice hockey destroys Upper Montgomery 6–1 in the first round of the Maryland state tournament
Ice hockey destroys Upper Montgomery 6–1 in the first round of the Maryland state tournament
Wrestling defeats Northwest, Churchill, Springbrook and Broadneck to win 4A State Championship
Wrestling defeats Northwest, Churchill, Springbrook and Broadneck to win 4A State Championship
Across 11 games, the Wizards finished with a 2–9 record, bringing their total to 9–41. Here’s what happened in the last three weeks of Wizards basketball:
Wizards Weekly: Week 13, 14 & 15 (1/18-2/7)
Boys basketball falls to Walter Johnson 64–58
Boys basketball falls to Walter Johnson 64–58
Wrestling defeats Urbana in regional quarterfinals
Wrestling defeats Urbana in regional quarterfinals
About the Contributors
Mia Kanczuker, Sports Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join the Black and White? I love writing and sports, so being a sports writer gave me a combination of two things I love. What is your favorite song of all time? Feeling Whitney - Post Malone
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *