Boys basketball crushes Wootton 66–57

The boys’ basketball team (16–4) beat the Thomas S. Wootton Patriots (14–5) 66–57 in their second match. The first time the two teams faced each other, the Vikings fell by just four points.

It started rough for the Vikings as they ended the first quarter trailing the Patriots 24–17. After falling behind, the Vikings knew how to improve and did not lose another quarter. In the second quarter, Whitman crushed the competition 35–30. After the half, it was no different for the Vikings as they held their lead throughout the rest of the game. To end the third quarter, they were up by seven with a score of 47–40. To end the game, the Vikings left everything out on the court. Whitman scored 19 points throughout the fourth quarter, ending the game 66–57.

This win allowed Whitman to secure the number one seed in their region, and with two games left in the regular season, the playoffs are in sight.

The Vikings will face the Bethesda–Chevy Chase Barons (13–4) Friday night at 7:15 at home.