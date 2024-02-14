Ice hockey destroys Upper Montgomery 6–1 in the first round of the Maryland state tournament

The ice hockey team (9–4) demolished Upper Montgomery 6–1 in the first round of playoffs last Friday night.

In the first period, the Vikes started hotter than McDonald’s coffee. Senior Sammy Van Leeuwen started things for the Vikes when he fired one past the goalie to give the Vikes a one-goal lead. The Vikes never looked back and produced an offensive masterclass. The lead was extended to two when junior Nicolas Huguely slid one into the net off a power play. The Vikes added another goal from Henry Herdman with two minutes remaining to give the Vikes a comfortable 3–0 lead going into the second period.

Just 20 seconds into the second period, senior Andrew Fou netted his first goal of the night to extend the Vike’s lead to four. After a 10-minute period where no goals were scored, Huguely got the Vikes back on track by scoring his second goal during a power play with six minutes remaining. The Vikes played tremendous defense in the first two periods, limiting Upper Montgomery to very few shots on goal, ultimately leading to the Vikes holding a 5–0 lead going into the third and final period.

In the third period, the Vikes played more conservatively and began rotating more players once the game was somewhat put away. There was not much action for either side of the puck for the first half of the period. Eventually, Olivia Robbins of Upper Montgomery scored her team’s first goal of the night to make the score 5–1 with 6 minutes remaining. Fou helped to end the game off with a bang by netting his second goal of the night with under one minute to go, making the final score 6–1.

The Vikes’ next opponent has yet to be determined. Follow @whitmanicehockey on Instagram for updates on the team’s next game.