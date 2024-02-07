Wrestling+defeats+Urbana+in+regional+quarterfinals

The wrestling team (13–0) defeated the Urbana Hawks 60–18 on Tuesday night in the regional quarterfinals to stay undefeated.

Sophomore Solomon Randall (120 lb), senior Jacob Gaum (126 lb), Lucas Krouse (132 lb), junior Justin Rommel (138 lb), Meran Elakel (144 lb), sophomore Matthew Hoobs (150 lb), Leo Smith (157 lb), Laird Ostein (165 lb) and senior Jon Aron (175 lb), freshman Jabaise Trice (113 lb) were essential to the Vikings victory and advancement to the regional semifinals. The win also secured coach Derek Manon his 200th career victory.

Whitman looks to advance in the postseason as they take on the Northwest Jaguars (5–2) and the winner of Clarksburg/Churchill on Thursday, February 8th.