The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
MCPS reviews proposed operating budget, community members push for full funding
Wrestling defeats Urbana in regional quarterfinals
Westbard’s new Giant opens after three years of construction
Indoor track excels at Regional Championships
Unmasking the allure: The instant gratification trap of social media
MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight resigns following controversy over Beidleman promotion

MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight resigns following controversy over Beidleman promotion

February 6, 2024

Wrestling defeats Urbana in regional quarterfinals

By William English
February 7, 2024
Wrestling+defeats+Urbana+in+regional+quarterfinals
Vassili Prokopenko

The wrestling team (13–0) defeated the Urbana Hawks 60–18 on Tuesday night in the regional quarterfinals to stay undefeated.

Sophomore Solomon Randall (120 lb), senior Jacob Gaum (126 lb), Lucas Krouse (132 lb), junior Justin Rommel (138 lb), Meran Elakel (144 lb), sophomore Matthew Hoobs (150 lb), Leo Smith (157 lb), Laird Ostein (165 lb) and senior Jon Aron (175 lb), freshman Jabaise Trice (113 lb) were essential to the Vikings victory and advancement to the regional semifinals. The win also secured coach Derek Manon his 200th career victory. 

Whitman looks to advance in the postseason as they take on the Northwest Jaguars (5–2) and the winner of Clarksburg/Churchill on Thursday, February 8th. 

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Indoor track excels at Regional Championships
Indoor track excels at Regional Championships
Girls basketball crushes Churchill 63–41 on senior night
Girls basketball crushes Churchill 63–41 on senior night
Boys basketball annihilates Churchill 76–65
Boys basketball annihilates Churchill 76–65
LIVE: Boys basketball takes on Churchill on senior night
LIVE: Boys basketball takes on Churchill on senior night
LIVE: Girls basketball takes on Churchill on senior night
LIVE: Girls basketball takes on Churchill on senior night
Girls basketball falls to Clarksburg 51–37
Girls basketball falls to Clarksburg 51–37
About the Contributors
William English, Sports Writer
Grade 12 Why did you join the Black and White? Because Sports Journalism is my passion What is your favorite song of all time? Rich Spirit - Kendrick Lamar
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *