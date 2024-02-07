Indoor+track+excels+at+Regional+Championships

On Monday, the indoor track team competed against more than 30 teams in the 4A West Regional Championships. Whitman impressed on the track, recording twelve top ten times and sending four athletes to State Championships.

Junior Ava Wilson again stood out for the girls, winning the pole vault for the second meet in a row with a personal-best height of ten feet, six inches, qualifying for states. Wilson also won sixth place in the high jump with her teammate, junior Onehizme Egbiremon. Wilson earned a second spot at states when the duo notched heights of four feet, ten inches and four feet, eight inches, respectively. Another event that the girls placed well in was the 3200-meter, where juniors Katie Greenwald and Ella Werkwan came in one after another to secure third and fourth place. Greenwald posted a time of 11:21.24 while Werkman followed with 11:25.68, both locking up their berths at states. The girls rounded out the meet with two top-ten relay finishes. The first was in the 4×400 meter relay, as a team composed of Wilson, Greenwald, Werkman and sophomore Avery Washington placed seventh with a time of 4:21.51. The final relay team — made up of freshman Tess Megary, senior Fredrika Rosen, freshman Lauren Johnson and junior Sadie Bastianelli — also placed seventh, clocking in at 8:41.84 in the 4×800 meter relay event.

Junior Mateo Gros-Slovinsky started things off hot for the boys by punching his ticket to states in the 3200-meter, placing second with a time of 9:36.93. In the same race, freshman Jonah Grezler came in ninth with a time of 10:10.82. Meanwhile, in the 1600-meter, sophomore Zack Pritts cracked the top ten at 4:44.01. The boys also performed well in two relays, the 4×400 meter and the 4×800 meter. In the 4×400, Gros-Slovinsky and Pritts joined juniors Paris Ndakissa Okogho and Stephen Johnson to place eighth with a time of 3:39.71. A similar team competed in the 4×800 meter relay, as Gros-Slovinsky, Pritts, Johnson and junior Jo-Saih Lebale notched fifth place at 8:41.84.

The Vikes compete next in the 4A State Championships on Tuesday, February 20th, at the PG Sportsplex, as they hope to bring home some hardware after a shortened regular season.

