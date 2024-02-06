Girls basketball crushes Churchill 63–41 on senior night

The girls’ basketball team (12–2) got back on the right track, beating the Winston Churchill Bulldogs (8–5) 63–41 on Monday night on senior night.

Senior Caroline Cook led the charge for the Vikes, racking up rebounds and setting the tone early. Cook scored a team-high seven points in the first quarter. The quarter ended with the Vikes down by two points, and when the second quarter got started, Coach Kenah changed the lineup, putting in Sophomores Kathryn Markquart and Eva Leonhart. This sparked a change of pace with the Vikes, and they moved quicker on the court, shooting more three-point attempts. Also, Whitman looked in sync with their passing and found open lanes all over the courts, exploiting Churchill’s defense. The first half ended with Whitman leading Churchill 31–27.

As the third quarter started, Kenah kept the same lineup to build on a solid second quarter. The third quarter was more of a defensive battle between the two teams, with no points scored for three minutes. Although both squads got clean looks, the shots weren’t falling in. When the fourth quarter got underway, the Vikes changed their mentality and played more aggressively, which allowed them to break away with a 16-point lead with three minutes remaining. The Vikes stayed strong and came away with a 63-41 victory.

“It was a really meaningful night after having spent three years on the varsity team. While the game wasn’t perfect, it was a memorable one for sure,” senior Andrea Ellers-Ruiz said.

The Vikes’ next game is away this Friday, February 9th, against the Walter Johnson Wildcats (12–5).