Boys basketball annihilates Churchill 76–65
February 5, 2024

Boys basketball annihilates Churchill 76–65

By Mia Kanczuker
February 6, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ basketball team (15–3) dominated Winston Churchill Bulldogs (8–8) at home last night. With this win, the Vikings are standing at number one in their region. Whitman needs to win the rest of their games to be guaranteed the number-one seed in the playoffs. 

The last time these two rivals faced each other, Whitman only won by three. This time was much different. In the first quarter, the Vikings came out with high energy, they ended the quarter up 18–15. The second quarter was no different as the Vikings came out to play and did not let Churchill put anything up. The Vikes secured the halftime lead with a score of 36–22.

Going into the second half, Churchill still couldn’t find a way to get past Whitman. The Vikings had a twelve-point lead going into the fourth quarter. The Vikings started to get a bit sloppy but never lost their lead, but they got a little too close for comfort. They ended the game with a score of 76–65 to secure their 15th win this season. 

Junior Evan Brown had an impressive night with a career-high 30 points, 12 coming from three-pointers. Senior Thomas Farrell had a good showing with 18 points and put four threes on the board. Junior Hayden Walsh was hitting almost all his threes, with 12 points coming from his threes. 

After this important win, the Vikings will face another of their rival schools, the Walter Johnson Wildcats (7–7) this Friday night, away at 7:15.  
