February 5, 2024

Girls basketball falls to Clarksburg 51–37

By Ben Belford-Peltzman
February 5, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls’ basketball team (12–3) fell to the Clarksburg Coyotes (5–2) Monday night in the regional semifinal. 

The game started strong for the Vikings, who capitalized on early three-point shots from Eva Leonhardt. The intense shooting complemented the Vikes’ defense, which remained the domain. The Vikes were winning most of the rebounds and outplaying the Coyotes. The passing game remained fluid, and Whitman was playing mistake-free basketball. After a strong half, the Vikes were up by three points. 

Going into the third quarter, the Vikes were still playing well. However, fewer of their shots were hitting, and the Vikes had trouble stringing offensive possessions together. As a result, going into the fourth quarter, the Vikes found themselves trailing by two points. In the fourth quarter, Whitman shifted to more of a defensive approach, and the offense couldn’t get any good looks. The Vikes’ momentum, which was strong at the beginning of the game, was detailed. The game ended 51–37, with the Vikes suffering their third-season loss.

“We couldn’t secure the win. It was a great learning experience, and next time we see them, we will be ready,” said junior Sofie Castleberry.

Next, the Vikes play in a vital conference basketball game against their rival, the Winston Churchill Bulldogs (7–8), tonight at home.
About the Contributors
Ben Belford-Peltzman, Sports Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join the Black and White?  I love writing and podcasting about the latest sports news in our community.
What is your favorite song of all time?
Call Me Maybe
 
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

