Wrestling defeats Springbrook, Quince Orchard & Northwest

The wrestling team (11–0) defeated the Springbrook Blue Devils (0–6) 46–26 on Wednesday night, along with the Quince Orchard Cougars 61–15 and Northwest Jaguars (5-3) 45–31 on Thursday Night.

In Wednesday’s match against the Springbrook, the lighter Vikes again dominated the match. Lucas Krouse (132 lb), senior Jacob Gaum (126 lb), freshman Kelani Ramos (106 lb), Meran Elakel (144 lb), sophomore Solomon Randall (120 lb), junior Justin Rommel (138 lb) and freshman Jabaise Trice (113 lb) were essential to the Vikings victory. In Whitman’s dual meet on Thursday, the lighter Vikings paved the way for Whitman to extend their winning streak. Gaum. Randall, Trice, Krouse, Ramos and more all won their matches to push the Vikings to triumph over the Cougars and claim their first victory against the Jaguars since 2005.

Whitman looks to stay undefeated as they take on the BCC Barons and Walter Johnson Wildcats on Saturday, February 3rd.