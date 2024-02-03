The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Black and White
The Black and White
January 31, 2024

Wrestling defeats Springbrook, Quince Orchard & Northwest

By William English
February 3, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The wrestling team (11–0) defeated the Springbrook Blue Devils (0–6) 46–26 on Wednesday night, along with the Quince Orchard Cougars 61–15 and Northwest Jaguars (5-3) 45–31 on Thursday Night.

In Wednesday’s match against the Springbrook, the lighter Vikes again dominated the match. Lucas Krouse (132 lb), senior Jacob Gaum (126 lb), freshman Kelani Ramos (106 lb), Meran Elakel (144 lb), sophomore Solomon Randall (120 lb), junior Justin Rommel (138 lb) and freshman Jabaise Trice (113 lb) were essential to the Vikings victory. In Whitman’s dual meet on Thursday, the lighter Vikings paved the way for Whitman to extend their winning streak. Gaum. Randall, Trice, Krouse, Ramos and more all won their matches to push the Vikings to triumph over the Cougars and claim their first victory against the Jaguars since 2005.

Whitman looks to stay undefeated as they take on the BCC Barons and Walter Johnson Wildcats on Saturday, February 3rd.

Indoor track impresses in third meet
Girls basketball surpass Richard Montgomery 43–41
Girls basketball cruises past Seneca Valley 48–33
Boys basketball defeats Seneca Valley 75–67
Wrestling defeats Gaithersburg & Blair
About the Contributors
William English, Sports Writer
Grade 12 Why did you join the Black and White? Because Sports Journalism is my passion What is your favorite song of all time? Rich Spirit - Kendrick Lamar
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

