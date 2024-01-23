The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Boys basketball crushes Gaithersburg 76–61
“Wonka” Review: A hatful of chocolate cheer
LIVE: Boys basketball takes on Gaithersburg
The Black & White’s guide to having a perfect snow day
Whitman community acts to support victims of Westbard apartment fire
MCPS hosts regional on-the-spot admissions event

MCPS hosts regional on-the-spot admissions event

January 18, 2024

“Wonka” Review: A hatful of chocolate cheer

By Henry Dupree
January 23, 2024
%E2%80%9CWonka%E2%80%9D+Review%3A+A+hatful+of+chocolate+cheer

★★★★

Over 50 years removed from 1971’s original “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” Gene Wilder’s iconic interpretation of the maniacal chocolate-loving tycoon remains a significant cultural monolith. After Tim Burton’s less successful 2005 remake of the same story, Warner Bros. has decided to favor the way of the prequel with 2023’s musical fantasy “Wonka,” starring Timothée Chalamet as the titular character. Although the world probably didn’t need to know how Willy started in the chocolate industry, the film is as delightful as his array of chocolatey confections. “Wonka” might be a bit artificial, with some questionable ingredients in the mix, but the recipe works rather beautifully in the end.

From the start, it’s evident that Wonka’s ultimate dream is to share his sweet chocolate creations with the world and open a candy shop. After journeying for many years at sea to gather the best ingredients, he navigates to the big city to realize his lofty aspirations. But just as he arrives in the town square to present his dazzling candy creations, Wonka is shut down by the chief of police (Keegan-Michael Key), who has been paid off with chocolate by a group of rival chocolatiers who run the ‘Chocolate Cartel,’ a monopolistic and conspiratorial group that will stop at nothing to keep Wonka out of the market. 

If that wasn’t enough, Wonka is also tricked by boarding house owner Mrs. Scrubbit (Olivia Colman) and her partner Bleacher (Tom Davis) into signing away to 27 years of indentured servitude in their underground laundry line. Here, Wonka meets an entire colorful cast of misfits forced into a life of scrubbing, including a lonely young orphan named Noodle (Calah Lane), who quickly becomes Chalamet’s plucky sidekick. 

Story continues below advertisement

If that sounds like a lot, it’s because it is, and the movie keeps introducing characters, plot devices and locations, quickly jumping from one song to the next and later connecting the dots in a simple yet satisfying way. “Wonka” doesn’t just rehash the same ingredients that made the original properties so beloved. Instead, the movie builds something new with existing parts. Just like Wonka himself, this movie goes against the system and tries to give people something much more magical and heartfelt than the market standard. 

Timothée Chalamet is wonderful as Willy Wonka, and he fits seamlessly at the center of a musical, bringing all that is required with nothing more than a wry smile. The marketing suggested Chalamet’s Wonka might be channeling the darker undercurrents of previous incarnations, but there’s a starry-eyed innocence driving this rendition of the character instead.

“Wonka” is unafraid of its existence and not in the least bit embarrassed about being a musical. The original tunes play until the end, each being catchy and uplifting with some silly theater-kid energy tying them all together. The songs start as soon as the movie opens, with Chalamet gliding into town on the top of a boat, belting out hopeful notes about his seven years at sea and his dreamy aspirations for the future.

The film aims for unabashed sincerity in its musical elements, and it manages to hit those high marks with an endearingly classical and remarkably competent presentation. Despite some poorly disguised CGI and a bit of modern digital grime, the movie still looks solid with a production design that plants it in a fantastical city reminiscent of old England. 

The costume design is also on point, with Wonka’s outfit giving him a perfectly dapper, scrappy underdog look. His hat bears an accurate resemblance to chocolate that seems uncanny at times. Those same touches also make “Wonka” a perfect holiday movie, as its frigid atmosphere embodies the bitterness of winter, perfectly countered by the feelings of warmth and optimism critical to the season.

Another of the film’s greatest strengths comes from its strong supporting cast, including Hugh Grant as a grumpy Oompa Loompa who has been stealing Wonka’s chocolate during the nighttime, Sally Hawkins who plays Wonka’s mother in flashbacks and Rowan Atkinson as a corrupt priest who’s also in cahoots with the Chocolate Cartel. The film’s fantastic supporting cast can be attributed to director and co-writer Paul King, who worked on the similarly ensemble-focused Paddington 1 and 2.

While its variety means that the story never loses steam, the movie never quite lands on a definite arc for Wonka’s character either, ultimately feeling like a cross between a couple of different threads that pay off in some ways but don’t amount to anything substantial. Such prequel plotting can be burdensome, and while it never feels like a big problem in “Wonka,” that slight internal confusion partially holds its story back.

Apart from a couple of beats that feel out of place, “Wonka” is a magical little romp that works best when you relent and follow Chalamet across the rainbow bridge into his world of pure imagination. It’s a silly and wonderful time that leaves you feeling warm and fuzzy, probably yearning for some scrumdiddlyumptious chocolate. Undoubtedly, this is Wonka at his most imaginative, and it’s uplifting to have a film that invites audiences, young and old, to dream big.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
On Friday, Dec. 8, Nicki Minaj ended her five-year-long hiatus from album production with the release of “Pink Friday 2.” Minaj’s new album, a sequel to 2010’s “Pink Friday,” reminds listeners that she never fails to be her most authentic self.
Nicki Minaj’s “Pink Friday 2”: Every song ranked
Whether you’re shopping for a parent, sibling, significant other or friend, the Black & White’s 2023 holiday gift guide has gift ideas for any loved one.
The Black & White’s 2023 holiday gift guide
Director Ridley Scott generates a film with swarms of extras, extensive sets and real horses in the battle sequences, all aspects that most directors wouldn’t even attempt to juggle. However, regarding character and story development, “Napoleon” is a heartbreaking disappointment, especially considering Scott’s previous works.
“Napoleon”: A baffling disappointment from Ridley Scott
As the weather got colder and we headed into fall, I visited Adams Morgan to see what the Cafe had to offer in my favorite season.
D Light Cafe and Bakery: A Ukrainian restaurant review
With ample competition, is Chip City Cookies a welcome addition to the existing market, or does it fall short? To answer this question, The B&W visited the new location and tried each of this week’s offerings.
Chip City Cookies: The newest sweet bite on the block
What’s most important to know about “The Eras Tour” is that it’s not just a movie; it’s Taylor Swift, the pop star, the experience and the must-see event all rolled into one.
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is the bare minimum (and that’s okay)
More in Opinion
In the history of the CFP, no undefeated Power 5 conference-winning team has ever failed to make the four-team cut.
Pro/Con: Should FSU football have made the playoffs?
My earnest reports of “special events” and day-to-day life reflect the innocence and purity of my childhood and allow me to relive these memories.
A journey into journaling: How writing helps me stay motivated for the future
The gendering of everyday things perpetuates harmful stereotypes and undermines the achievements of women. Shying away from labeling with negative connotations to a specific gender will eliminate the breeding ground for harmful stereotypes. 
The danger of gendering trends: An exploration of "girl dinner" and "girl math"
Old timers and their stories: My experience volunteering at an assisted living facility
In recent years, the fashion industry has been pushing towards inclusivity and representation of all bodies. With this movement, however, performative inclusivity — superficial changes made to brands that don’t genuinely combat inequity — has risen.
Nobody’s entitled to inclusivity: Why Victoria’s Secret’s rebranding was a horrible business decision
Given the freedom to learn about and state opinions on current events, social media users should be mindful of how the content they create influences others and how the media they consume influences themselves.
News in the Digital Age: Navigating the polarized spectrum of social issues
More in Spotlight
Hundreds of residents in the 15-story building were evacuated out of their homes.
Whitman community acts to support victims of Westbard apartment fire
Over 300 students have participated in interviews for on-the-spot admissions opportunities this year, earning 460 scholarships totaling almost $3,000,000.
MCPS hosts regional on-the-spot admissions event
This past holiday season, from Nov. 23, 2023 to Jan. 1, 2024, the United States Botanic Garden in D.C. hosted its free annual Season’s Greetings event, adorned with decorations that celebrate the season in a natural style.
Season’s Greetings: The United States Botanic Garden combines nature with the holidays
Firing Rivera wasn’t the only major change Harris made to the Commanders’ franchise.
What’s next for the Commanders after firing head coach Ron Rivera
Across ten games, the Wizards finished with a 3–7 record, bringing their total to 6–27. Here’s what happened in the last three weeks of Wizards basketball.
Wizards Weekly: Weeks 8, 9 & 10 (12/21-1/3)
The PTSAs Stressbusters organizes various monthly events to help students relax and combat their stress.
Whitman Stressbusters celebrates their 12-year anniversary
About the Contributor
Henry Dupree, Opinion/Entertainment Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? To write about movies. What is your favorite song? Float On by Modest Mouse

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *