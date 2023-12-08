Wrestling defeats Einstein 74–6 in season-opener

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

December 6, 2023

By William English
December 8, 2023
Vassili Prokopenko

The wrestling team (1–0) defeated the Albert Einstein Titans (0–1) 74–6 in the season opener on Wednesday night.

The Vikings dominated the match, winning almost every fight and getting many forfeits from the Titans. Some of the many victories from the Vikings came from pins by Tristan Ramos, Laird Ostien, Chris Lindstrom and Levi Merenstein. A major decision in Meran Elakel’s match helped boost Whitman’s success.

Whitman hopes to build a winning streak when they take on Springbrook at home on Wednesday, December 12.

About the Contributors
William English, Sports Writer
Grade 12 Why did you join the Black and White? Because Sports Journalism is my passion What is your favorite song of all time? Rich Spirit - Kendrick Lamar
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

