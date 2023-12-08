Wrestling defeats Einstein 74–6 in season-opener

The wrestling team (1–0) defeated the Albert Einstein Titans (0–1) 74–6 in the season opener on Wednesday night.

The Vikings dominated the match, winning almost every fight and getting many forfeits from the Titans. Some of the many victories from the Vikings came from pins by Tristan Ramos, Laird Ostien, Chris Lindstrom and Levi Merenstein. A major decision in Meran Elakel’s match helped boost Whitman’s success.

Whitman hopes to build a winning streak when they take on Springbrook at home on Wednesday, December 12.