December 5, 2023

Girls basketball cruises past Sherwood 53–31 in home opener

By Ben Belford-Peltzman
December 6, 2023

In their season opener, the girl’s basketball team (1–0) destroyed the Sherwood Warriors (0–1) 53–31 on Tuesday night. The Vikes started their season with a bang and continued their impressive momentum from last season. 

The Vikes controlled the game from start to finish and outplayed their opponent in every quarter. However, it wasn’t easy for the Vikes as the first quarter ended in an 8–8 tie. Regardless, when the second quarter started, it was all Whitman, and the team did a better job capitalizing on their opportunities throughout the game. The Vike’s defense led the way to a big second quarter, with Whitman finding opportunities on both sides of the ball. 

After halftime, Whitman did an even better job of setting the tempo and controlling the game from start to finish with a rock-hard defense. However, both teams racked up fouls, and the officials made their presence known in the second half. At first, the game didn’t involve a lot of physicality, but as the game went on, the contest became more physical. The game ended with a 53–31 win for the Vikes. 

The Vikes will travel to Northwood (1–0) to take on the Gladiators on Friday, December 8th, at 7:15 p.m.

