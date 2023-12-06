Boys basketball falls to Sherwood 67–48 in season opener

The boys basketball team (0–1) opened their season last night with a 67–48 loss to the Sherwood Warriors (1–0).

The game started rocky for the Vikes, falling 12–0 at the start of the game. The Vikings found their energy after a few minutes in the first quarter as they tried to make a comeback. Senior Thomas Farrell and junior Evan Brown kicked off this spark as they got a few threes to put the Vikes on the board. They ended the first quarter only down by two, with a score of 11–13. The team battled hard throughout the second quarter, but the deficit increased, putting them behind by a couple more points, with the score at 25–31 going into halftime.

Coming into the new half, Sherwood wasted no time. The Warriors came out with an 11–0 run, which was too much for Whitman to handle—the third quarter ended with Whitman having a 17-point deficit, scoring 33–58. With such a large deficit going into the fourth quarter, it would be nearly impossible for the Vikings to return. Even though they put up an impressive fight in the last minutes, it just wasn’t enough. They ended the game falling 48–67 to lose their season’s first game.

On Friday, December 8th, the Vikings will have their home opener against the Northwood Gladiators (0–1). Hopefully, the Vikes can secure their first win of the season at home.