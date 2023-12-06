The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Girls basketball cruises past Sherwood 53–31 in home opener
Boys basketball falls to Sherwood 67–48 in season opener
“Napoleon”: A baffling disappointment from Ridley Scott
D Light Cafe and Bakery: A Ukrainian restaurant review
LIVE: Girls basketball takes on Sherwood in home opener
Wizards Weekly: Week 4 & 5 (11/16-11/29)

Wizards Weekly: Week 4 & 5 (11/16-11/29)

December 5, 2023

“Napoleon”: A baffling disappointment from Ridley Scott

December 6, 2023
Director+Ridley+Scott+generates+a+film+with+swarms+of+extras%2C+extensive+sets+and+real+horses+in+the+battle+sequences%2C+all+aspects+that+most+directors+wouldn%E2%80%99t+even+attempt+to+juggle.+However%2C+regarding+character+and+story+development%2C+%E2%80%9CNapoleon%E2%80%9D+is+a+heartbreaking+disappointment%2C+especially+considering+Scott%E2%80%99s+previous+works.%0A%0A
@dolbylabs
Director Ridley Scott generates a film with swarms of extras, extensive sets and real horses in the battle sequences, all aspects that most directors wouldn’t even attempt to juggle. However, regarding character and story development, “Napoleon” is a heartbreaking disappointment, especially considering Scott’s previous works.

Musket fire bombards the enemy, and cannonballs bombard the frozen lake, painting the once-peaceful Austrian tundra crimson. The remaining soldiers scramble to their feet, only to be submerged in the icy abyss below. Every drenched arm clambering for the surface turns a horrific purple as the only chance for life slips from their grasp. This carnage is all the doing of one man: Napoleon Bonaparte.

Director Ridley Scott’s newest film, “Napoleon,” is at its best when it leans into the French Emperor’s epic conquests across Europe. Scott flawlessly drops the audience into the brutal world of the 19th century, juxtaposing the royal grandeur of post-revolution France with the white-knuckled thrills of Napoleon’s monumental battles. Scott generates a film with swarms of extras, extensive sets and real horses in the battle sequences, all aspects that most directors wouldn’t even attempt to juggle. However, regarding character and story development, “Napoleon” is a heartbreaking disappointment, especially considering Scott’s previous works.

Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of the titular character is simply bizarre. For an emperor known as an intelligent yet vicious conqueror, Phoenix depicts Napoleon as a clown. Napoleon jokes and throws childish tantrums during his rise to power, constraining Phoenix to a comedic character rather than one that fits in a momentous epic. Phoenix is undeniably funny, but it’s unbelievable that this interpretation of Napoleon would garner love or respect from the soldiers under his command. Even Phoenix — an Academy Award winner — doesn’t seem to understand Napoleon’s scattershot range of emotions, ultimately reaching an uncharacteristic nadir in his acting career. 

It’s also difficult to understand what motivates Napoleon. He is driven, especially in his warfare and romantic pursuits, but writer David Scarpa fails to build an arc explaining why. Scarpa writes as if he is working through a checklist, each event playing as a part of Napoleon’s personal best-of album. Additionally, the film introduces important figures for singular scenes, like Napoleon’s brother, children and other lovers, creating missed opportunities to develop Napoleon’s personality through character interactions. Numerous dangling plotlines and characters muddle the script.

Story continues below advertisement

Most egregiously, Napoleon’s relationship with his wife, Josephine de Beauharnais (Vanessa Kirby), is severely underdeveloped. While Kirby and Phoenix have genuine chemistry during their early witty and flirtatious dialogue, Scott seems unexcited about this storyline. Napoleon is head over heels for Josephine, but the film relegates the romance to Napoleon’s lazy love letters instead of providing a glimpse into his unhealthy obsession with a woman who doesn’t love him. Josephine’s character inevitably distracts from the conquering sides of the film, making their relationship feel superfluous by the film’s conclusion. Kirby’s stupendous acting is useless with a script that ignores and devalues her work.

Numb is the post-viewing feeling of “Napoleon.” No matter the energy Scott brought to this project, there is never an on-ramp toward understanding and enjoying the events unfolding on screen. At the end of the two hours and 38 minutes of runtime, it’s clear that the film had an identity crisis. While it attempts to be a brutal war epic, dark comedy and tragic romance, “Napoleon” ultimately fails to be any of the above. Unfortunately, Scott’s latest is just a hollow and perplexingly poor slog.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
As the weather got colder and we headed into fall, I visited Adams Morgan to see what the Cafe had to offer in my favorite season.
D Light Cafe and Bakery: A Ukrainian restaurant review
With ample competition, is Chip City Cookies a welcome addition to the existing market, or does it fall short? To answer this question, The B&W visited the new location and tried each of this week’s offerings.
Chip City Cookies: The newest sweet bite on the block
What’s most important to know about “The Eras Tour” is that it’s not just a movie; it’s Taylor Swift, the pop star, the experience and the must-see event all rolled into one.
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is the bare minimum (and that’s okay)
Michael Fassbender plays the titular killer, who doubles down on his methods of execution in an attempt to exact revenge and keep his life from spiraling out of control. 
“The Killer”: Fincher’s alienating but uncompromised latest
Director Martin Scorsese delivers his usual elegance within his newest cinematic experience. His passion for the harrowing history is palpable and complements the stunning performances of the cast. However, while the technical aspects are undoubtedly top-notch, the film is held back by a lengthy narrative that stretches the experience too thin. 
“Killers of the Flower Moon”: An eye-opening, educating, exhaustive experience
Looking to get into horror? Here are The B&Ws top five picks
Looking to get into horror? Here are The B&W's top five picks
More in Opinion
Given the freedom to learn about and state opinions on current events, social media users should be mindful of how the content they create influences others and how the media they consume influences themselves.
News in the Digital Age: Navigating the polarized spectrum of social issues
Instead of waiting until after the season to come to conclusions and punish the correct people involved, Petitti issued a drastic punishment with seemingly very little evidence.
The Big Ten made a serious mistake in punishing University of Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh
I was outgoing and flamboyant with my friends, but when I was with family, I reined in my energy and presented a dull shell of myself.
How embracing my sexuality saved my relationship with my family
As someone who’s been through it, I can confidently say that things can and will get better.
“It is worth taking the winding path to recovery”: My journey on antidepressants
“The Creator” boasts show-stopping visuals and a commanding lead performance from Washington, but each small victory remains undercut by lackluster writing.
“The Creator”: Epic science-fiction undermined by mediocrity
These are “stories,” first and foremost, and each film provides necessary context about their origins. Anderson is adapting stories that are primarily light, fun and intended for children, but he treats each text with the utmost respect. 
Wes Anderson’s Roald Dahl roundup: Pushing the boundaries of story adaptations
More in Spotlight
Washington’s fourth and fifth weeks of NBA action are complete. Across seven games, the Wizards finished with a woeful 1–6 record, bringing their total across the season to 3–15.
Wizards Weekly: Week 4 & 5 (11/16-11/29)
Miller’s term will last until Jan. 26.
Miller begins term as Principal Intern on Dec. 1
Participants talked about their favorite Middle Eastern traditions and their personal experiences as Arab or Jewish students while enjoying baklava, a Middle Eastern pastry.
Photo of the Day, December 4: Yallah Club meeting
Today, consumers cannot trust that deals and discounts are saving them money — blurring the lines between tricks and genuine sales. 
Consuming in a digital world: The battlefield of online shopping
The event took place from 7:00-9:00 p.m. in the commons, and was open to all staff, students and families.
Photo of Yesterday, 11/30: PTSA screening of Race to Be Human
Told through several perspectives, “Mascot” is aimed at middle-grade readers, introducing them to the complexity of tradition and discrimination through accessible literature. 
Award-winning authors Charles Waters and Traci Sorell visit Politics & Prose

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *