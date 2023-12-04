Ice hockey falls to B-CC 6–3 in the Battle of Bethesda

The ice hockey team (5–2) suffered a disappointing 6–3 loss to the B-CC Barons in the Battle of Bethesda.

The Vikes started sloppy in the first period, consistently turning the puck over and getting a few shots on goal. Whitman was considered the better team and went into the game playing down to their competition. This tactic ultimately resulted in a B-CC scoring spree in the first period. Around 5 minutes into the first period, B-CC tapped one into the net to quickly take a 1–0 lead. Shortly after, a Baron made two nice moves on a fast break and fired one past the Vikes goalie to make it 2–0 in favor of the Barons. The Barons continued their scoring streak, sliding one past the goalie on a power play to extend the lead to three before the first period came to an end.

Early in the second period, the Vikes cut the Barons’ lead to two off a goal by freshman Mathew Mah. This Whitman goal did not stop the Barons, as B-CC got right back to overwhelming the Vikes. The Barons hit the back of the net for two straight goals with no response. Later on in the period, junior Momo Cohen fired one past the B-CC goalie to make the score 5–2 going into the third period.

In the third period, the Vikes once again needed to improve the offensive side of the puck and struggled to pressure the Barons goalie with shots. Around midway through the period, a B-CC player slipped one past the goalie to give the Barons their sixth goal. Junior Charlie Ingis sent one into the net to cut the lead to three with 5 minutes to go, but it was simply too little too late. The game ended 6–3 in favor of the Barons.

The team next plays the Wooten Patriots this Wednesday at Wheaton Ice Arena.