The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Photo of the Day, December 4: Yallah Club meeting
Consuming in a digital world: The battlefield of online shopping
Ice hockey falls to B-CC 6–3 in the Battle of Bethesda
Photo of Yesterday, 11/30: PTSA screening of Race to Be Human
Award-winning authors Charles Waters and Traci Sorell visit Politics & Prose
News in the Digital Age: Navigating the polarized spectrum of social issues

News in the Digital Age: Navigating the polarized spectrum of social issues

December 1, 2023

Ice hockey falls to B-CC 6–3 in the Battle of Bethesda

By Elliott Brown
December 4, 2023
Ice+hockey+falls+to+B-CC+6%E2%80%933+in+the+Battle+of+Bethesda
Vassili Prokopenko

The ice hockey team (5–2) suffered a disappointing 6–3 loss to the B-CC Barons in the Battle of Bethesda.

The Vikes started sloppy in the first period, consistently turning the puck over and getting a few shots on goal. Whitman was considered the better team and went into the game playing down to their competition. This tactic ultimately resulted in a B-CC scoring spree in the first period. Around 5 minutes into the first period, B-CC tapped one into the net to quickly take a 1–0 lead. Shortly after, a Baron made two nice moves on a fast break and fired one past the Vikes goalie to make it 2–0 in favor of the Barons. The Barons continued their scoring streak, sliding one past the goalie on a power play to extend the lead to three before the first period came to an end.

Early in the second period, the Vikes cut the Barons’ lead to two off a goal by freshman Mathew Mah. This Whitman goal did not stop the Barons, as B-CC got right back to overwhelming the Vikes. The Barons hit the back of the net for two straight goals with no response. Later on in the period, junior Momo Cohen fired one past the B-CC goalie to make the score 5–2 going into the third period. 

In the third period, the Vikes once again needed to improve the offensive side of the puck and struggled to pressure the Barons goalie with shots. Around midway through the period, a B-CC player slipped one past the goalie to give the Barons their sixth goal. Junior Charlie Ingis sent one into the net to cut the lead to three with 5 minutes to go, but it was simply too little too late. The game ended 6–3 in favor of the Barons.

Story continues below advertisement

The team next plays the Wooten Patriots this Wednesday at Wheaton Ice Arena.
Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Elliott Brown, Sports Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? I enjoy writing and wanted to cover things going on in the Whitman community, specifically sports. What is your favorite song of all time? Jungle, Drake
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *