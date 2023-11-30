The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Chip City Cookies: The newest sweet bite on the block
Network changes cause problems with Wi-Fi connection
Lost in translation: The first female English translation of Homer’s epics makes waves
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is the bare minimum (and that’s okay)
Teens in transition: Navigating life in the wrong body
The Big Ten made a serious mistake in punishing University of Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh

The Big Ten made a serious mistake in punishing University of Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh

November 25, 2023

Chip City Cookies: The newest sweet bite on the block

By Alara Göksu
November 30, 2023
With+ample+competition%2C+is+Chip+City+Cookies+a+welcome+addition+to+the+existing+market%2C+or+does+it+fall+short%3F+To+answer+this+question%2C+The+B%26W+visited+the+new+location+and+tried+each+of+this+week%E2%80%99s+offerings.%0A
Alara Göksu
With ample competition, is Chip City Cookies a welcome addition to the existing market, or does it fall short? To answer this question, The B&W visited the new location and tried each of this week’s offerings.

In recent years, downtown Bethesda has become a hot market for various gourmet cookies, and between large chains such as Crumbl, Levain, Insomnia and Maman, there doesn’t seem to be room for a new entrant. Chip City Cookies begs to differ. 

Opening first in Astoria, Queens in July 2017, the relatively young chain has spread to 26 locations to date, and on Nov. 3 it made its debut in downtown Bethesda. But with ample competition, is Chip City Cookies a welcome addition to the existing market, or does it fall short? To answer this question, The B&W visited the new location and tried each of this week’s offerings.

Upon stepping into the store, I was greeted by an inviting ambiance, and the heavenly smell of warm cookies and soft music beckoned me. Decorated by small round tables and light blue walls, the interior is comforting and features Instagram-worthy photo-ops for customers. The store rotates its six to seven available flavors weekly, but all the cookies are part of a 37-flavor menu, meaning customer favorites are guaranteed to return.

At the Bethesda location, the customer service was excellent; the store manager gifted me Chip City stickers, the cookies were packaged efficiently and the staff was attentive. With the buy five-get-one-free deal, the total cost for the six cookies was $25.17. Though expensive, the cookies were still decently priced, considering their size and the cost of similar desserts elsewhere in Bethesda. 

Story continues below advertisement

In this week’s options, Chip City Cookies offered several dairy-free flavors, providing an inclusive option unavailable in many other shops in the area. I tried each available flavor, and they were all served warm. 

 

Confetti: 5/5

A traditional staple, the sugar cookie and sprinkle combination was executed perfectly. Unlike other confetti cookies, the sweetness didn’t feel overbearing. Although this is a generally simple cookie, it’s often difficult to nail, and as one of my favorite flavors, I was eager to taste Chip City’s version. Thankfully, I wasn’t let down — the cookie had the perfect amount of sprinkles, and each mouthful yielded a delicious buttery flavor. 

 

Classic Chocolate Chip: 4.5/5

Chocolate chip cookies serve as the baseline of a cookie shop, and this delicacy can make or break a store’s reputation. An unbeatable classic, Chip City’s chocolate chip cookie is a comforting entry into their weekly rotation. Filled with decadent chocolate and a perfect chocolate-to-dough ratio, this cookie takes the cake as its best offering. However, the dark chocolate is surprisingly sweet, and combined with sugary dough the sweetness is a bit overpowering. Despite this cookie’s pleasing flavor, and the way it outshined many other options, the high sugar content slightly took away from my enjoyment.

 

Teddi-Fetti Feat. Teddy Grahams: 4/5

This cookie was an interesting and well-rounded combination of a graham cracker base topped with vanilla icing. Made with wheat and barley flour, it had a similar flavor to an oatmeal cookie. The chewy dough had an incredibly smooth texture, and the sweet icing complemented the grainy flavor of the base. A graham cracker-inspired cookie wasn’t something I had tried before, but this unique flavor was enjoyable.

 

Horchata: 3.5/5

Instead of a drink, I opted for Chip City’s cookie take on Horchata, a Mexican refreshment. Made by simmering long-grain rice with cinnamon sticks and pouring the mixture over ice, Horchata is the perfect summer treat. Chip City’s cookie emphasizes the traditional cinnamon flavor, but not in a way that is domineering, allowing the topped sugar mixture to add a sweet and satisfying crunch. The unexpected rice milk pudding in the center of the thick cookie was a surprise as I bit in, but unfortunately, the tasty filling wasn’t generous. At $4.67 per cookie, I was left wishing for a bit more in each mouthful.

 

White Chocolate Macadamia: 2.5/5

Again, Chip City offered its take on a popular flavor, but it failed to impress. The macadamia nuts were quite large, despite the website stating they were halved, causing them to feel disproportionate about the white chocolate chips. The sugar cookie base has a nice flavor on its own, but the two chip varieties don’t add much to it, and in this busy cookie their quantity feels slightly overwhelming. 

 

Sweet Potato S’mores: 1.5/5

Perhaps the most interesting of the flavors was the sweet potato s’mores cookie. In this bold seasonal dessert, the sweet potato flavor shines through. Topped with roasted mini marshmallows, this orange-tinted cookie has an unmistakable sweet potato aroma, but the powerful flavor drowns out the presence of the marshmallows. While this cookie wasn’t my favorite, those who enjoy sweet potato and marshmallow casserole will relish this holiday-inspired treat.

 

Although some of this week’s debut didn’t completely appeal to my palate, I would recommend giving Chip City and their unique cookies a chance. The weekly variations add a fun twist for anyone looking to spice up their days, and the proximity to downtown makes this a worthwhile trip.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Culture
What’s most important to know about “The Eras Tour” is that it’s not just a movie; it’s Taylor Swift, the pop star, the experience and the must-see event all rolled into one.
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is the bare minimum (and that’s okay)
Michael Fassbender plays the titular killer, who doubles down on his methods of execution in an attempt to exact revenge and keep his life from spiraling out of control. 
“The Killer”: Fincher’s alienating but uncompromised latest
Director Martin Scorsese delivers his usual elegance within his newest cinematic experience. His passion for the harrowing history is palpable and complements the stunning performances of the cast. However, while the technical aspects are undoubtedly top-notch, the film is held back by a lengthy narrative that stretches the experience too thin. 
“Killers of the Flower Moon”: An eye-opening, educating, exhaustive experience
Looking to get into horror? Here are The B&Ws top five picks
Looking to get into horror? Here are The B&W's top five picks
“The Creator” boasts show-stopping visuals and a commanding lead performance from Washington, but each small victory remains undercut by lackluster writing.
“The Creator”: Epic science-fiction undermined by mediocrity
These are “stories,” first and foremost, and each film provides necessary context about their origins. Anderson is adapting stories that are primarily light, fun and intended for children, but he treats each text with the utmost respect. 
Wes Anderson’s Roald Dahl roundup: Pushing the boundaries of story adaptations
More in Opinion
Instead of waiting until after the season to come to conclusions and punish the correct people involved, Petitti issued a drastic punishment with seemingly very little evidence.
The Big Ten made a serious mistake in punishing University of Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh
I was outgoing and flamboyant with my friends, but when I was with family, I reined in my energy and presented a dull shell of myself.
How embracing my sexuality saved my relationship with my family
As someone who’s been through it, I can confidently say that things can and will get better.
“It is worth taking the winding path to recovery”: My journey on antidepressants
When I make my own clothes, I know exactly what I’m putting onto my body, and the pieces of clothing I’ve made are better quality and less expensive than fast fashion.
Crocheting for the environment (and my wallet)
Nobody signs up for recreational soccer at ten years old and becomes a Division 1 caliber striker at sixteen by just enjoying the game. It’s a path of true resistance, similar to earning success in school, business or any equivalent.
Athletic recruits are just as qualified admits
In comparison to the dangerous effects excessive technology consumption could have, it’s important to consider whether a few laughs and time-killing videos are worth all the trouble.
Media metamorphosis: How screens may shape evolution
More in Spotlight
In the days following Wards announcement, some students with personal computers have struggled to access consistent Wi-Fi, and others’ phones have been unable to reliably connect.
Network changes cause problems with Wi-Fi connection
In his foundational literary dyad, “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey,” Homer describes an eccentric series of events, ultimately changing the landscape of future literature forever. But today, students are rarely able to read his original Ancient Greek correspondence and instead study versions translated and interpreted by linguistic experts, most of whom are men.
Lost in translation: The first female English translation of Homer’s epics makes waves
The experiences of gender-nonconforming students at Whitman shed light on the process of discovery, acceptance and coming out, as well as the struggles accompanying this transition.
Teens in transition: Navigating life in the wrong body
The play centers around the complicated workings of a group’s relationship dynamics at the turn of the 20th century.
Whitman Drama kicks off “season of scandal” with farce “A Flea in Her Ear”
“They have an important voice”: National Museum of Women in the Arts reopens after a two-year renovation
Girls soccer defeats Montgomery Blair 2–0 to win third consecutive state championship
Girls soccer defeats Montgomery Blair 2–0 to win third consecutive state championship
About the Contributor
Alara Göksu, Opinion Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? I joined the Black and White because I wanted to share a unique perspective on current events and express my opinions. What is your favorite board game? Game of Life

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *