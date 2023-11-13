Boys soccer eliminated from playoffs with a 2–0 loss to Leonardtown

The boys soccer team (11–5) fell in a heartfelt defeat to the Leonardtown Raiders 2–1 on Saturday night to end their season.

The match between the two squads started in a defensive fight, but in the 18th minute, Leonardtown opened the scoring with Kowlko placing the ball in the bottom right corner of the net. However, it wasn’t long until the Vikes responded with their own goal. Sophomore Endric Lotsch tied the game for Whitman in the 50th minute. Both teams, throughout the game, played a physical battle. The referees were heavily involved in the contest. Ninety minutes passed, and the game was still knotted at one, signaling it was time for another Vikings overtime.

The sudden-death overtime period didn’t last long. Ten minutes in, the Raiders had a prime field position on a corner kick. The ball went through several Vikings and Raiders players, and it found a Leonardtown player at the far end of the field, where he shot the ball in and scored on a walk-off.

This loss marks the end of the season for the Vikings. Leonardtown will advance to the Maryland State Championship against Northwestern Wildcats from Prince George’s County.