The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Boys soccer eliminated from playoffs with a 2–0 loss to Leonardtown
A trip to Homestead Farm
Ice hockey demolishes D.C. Stars 7–0
Girls soccer headed to state championship after 3–0 win over Glen Burnie
Week 9: Commanders show promise in hard-fought victory over Patriots
Wizards Weekly: 11/1-11/8

Wizards Weekly: 11/1-11/8

November 12, 2023

Boys soccer eliminated from playoffs with a 2–0 loss to Leonardtown

By Ben Belford-Peltzman
November 13, 2023
Boys+soccer+eliminated+from+playoffs+with+a+2%E2%80%930+loss+to+Leonardtown
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys soccer team (11–5) fell in a heartfelt defeat to the Leonardtown Raiders 2–1 on Saturday night to end their season.

The match between the two squads started in a defensive fight, but in the 18th minute, Leonardtown opened the scoring with Kowlko placing the ball in the bottom right corner of the net. However, it wasn’t long until the Vikes responded with their own goal. Sophomore Endric Lotsch tied the game for Whitman in the 50th minute. Both teams, throughout the game, played a physical battle. The referees were heavily involved in the contest. Ninety minutes passed, and the game was still knotted at one, signaling it was time for another Vikings overtime.

The sudden-death overtime period didn’t last long. Ten minutes in, the Raiders had a prime field position on a corner kick. The ball went through several Vikings and Raiders players, and it found a Leonardtown player at the far end of the field, where he shot the ball in and scored on a walk-off.

This loss marks the end of the season for the Vikings. Leonardtown will advance to the Maryland State Championship against Northwestern Wildcats from Prince George’s County. 

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. If you were a candle, what scent would you be? Honey

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Read this story in The Source App...

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *