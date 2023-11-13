The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

November 11, 2023

Ice hockey demolishes D.C. Stars 7–0

By Elliott Brown
November 12, 2023
Vassili Prokopenko

The ice hockey team (4–1) destroyed the D.C. Stars 7–0 on Friday night.

The Stars held their own against a more talented Vikings team in the first period. The Vikes’ offense started a bit slow, partly due to solid defense by the stars and some miscommunication. However, with around 5 minutes left in the first period, things started to click for the Vikes. Junior Charlie Ingis got the team going when he made a nice move on a Stars defender and brushed one by the goalie to give the Vikes a 1–0 lead. Shortly after, junior Trevor Fay fired one into the back of the net to extend the lead to two going into the second period.

Like a moving train, they simply don’t stop once the Vikes get going. Just seconds into the second period, Ingis scored his second goal of the game on a fast break to make it 3–0. Senior assistant captain Andrew Fou added to the scoring spree when he launched the puck from a mile away and placed it perfectly in the top left corner of the net, making the score 4–0. Fay ended the period with a bang as he netted his second goal of the game with a few minutes remaining in the second period to further the lead to five.

In the third period, the Vikes continued to overwhelm the Stars as senior assistant captain Sammy Van Leeween barely slid the puck past the goalie to make the game 6–0 in favor of the  Vikes. To put the Cherry on top, senior captain Jacob Lerman sent a nice shot straight into the back of the net to make the final score 7–0.

The team next plays Sherwood next Friday at Cabin John ice rink.
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. If you were a candle, what scent would you be? Honey

