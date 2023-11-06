Boys soccer narrowly defeats Paint Branch 1–0 in state quarter-finals

The boys soccer team (10–3) defeated the Paint Branch Panthers 1–0 on Saturday night to advance to the state semifinals.

The Vikings looked to keep the wins coming when they visited Paint Branch High School on Saturday night in the state quarter-finals. The game started evenly, with both teams maintaining possession an even amount of times. There were many chances for either squad, which continued into halftime. The game was relatively clean, with very few fouls awarded to each team. The first half ended, and the game remained knotted at zero.

When the second half started, it was roughly the same game. It wasn’t until late in the fourth quarter, when junior Alex Sincovich found the back of the net, making the game 1–0. It ended up being the deciding factor, and the game would end a few minutes later 1–0, securing another playoff win for Whitman.

The team will continue their path to a state championship next Saturday night against the Leonardtown Raiders at Glen Burnie.