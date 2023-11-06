The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Wizards Weekly: 10/25-11/1
What we know about former Paint Branch principal’s harassment and misconduct allegations
Boys soccer narrowly defeats Paint Branch 1–0 in state quarter-finals
Ice hockey destroys Walter Johnson 5–1
Girls soccer cruises past Urbana 3–1 in state quarter-finals
Field hockey blows out North County 4–0 in state quarter-finals

Field hockey blows out North County 4–0 in state quarter-finals

November 6, 2023

Field hockey blows out North County 4–0 in state quarter-finals

By Elliott Brown
November 6, 2023

The field hockey team (14–1) dominated the North County Knights 4–0 on Friday night to advance from the state quarter-finals.

It was obvious from the jump that the Vikes were the better opponent, but the Vikes somewhat played down to their competition in the first quarter despite maintaining possession for much of the quarter inside the Knights’ half of the field. Eventually, junior Sadie Bastianeli fired one past the Knights goalie into the net to give Whitman a 1–0 lead. From there, Vikes started to dial in and build up some strong possessions, which led to a second goal scored by senior Cata Sposato off a corner. Neither team scored again, and Whitman held a comfortable 2–0 lead going into the half.

In the second half, the Vikes started right where they left off and continued to overwhelm the Knights by keeping possession over the opponent for long periods. Sophomore Emma Foscarini impressively dribbled through four North County defenders and capped it off by sending on into the back of the net to give the Vikes a 3–0 lead in the third quarter. Junior Kelsey Allen sealed the game when she sent a fastball into the net from practically Whittier Boulevard to secure a 4-0 win for Whitman. Despite starting a bit slow, the Vike’s performance was favorable, and they have a very legitimate shot at going all the way.

Whitman will play their biggest game of the season against crosstown rival Churchill this Thursday, 5:30, at Kennedy High School for the state semifinals.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Wizards Weekly: 10/25-11/1
Wizards Weekly: 10/25-11/1
Boys soccer narrowly defeats Paint Branch 1–0 in state quarter-finals
Boys soccer narrowly defeats Paint Branch 1–0 in state quarter-finals
Ice hockey destroys Walter Johnson 5–1
Ice hockey destroys Walter Johnson 5–1
Girls soccer cruises past Urbana 3–1 in state quarter-finals
Girls soccer cruises past Urbana 3–1 in state quarter-finals
Nearly 46 years in the making, the Vikings’ varsity football team has finally achieved a home playoff win.
Whitman football makes history, wins first home playoff game since 1976
Girls volleyball falls to Quince Orchard in five sets to end season
Girls volleyball falls to Quince Orchard in five sets to end season

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *