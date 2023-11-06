Field hockey blows out North County 4–0 in state quarter-finals

The field hockey team (14–1) dominated the North County Knights 4–0 on Friday night to advance from the state quarter-finals.

It was obvious from the jump that the Vikes were the better opponent, but the Vikes somewhat played down to their competition in the first quarter despite maintaining possession for much of the quarter inside the Knights’ half of the field. Eventually, junior Sadie Bastianeli fired one past the Knights goalie into the net to give Whitman a 1–0 lead. From there, Vikes started to dial in and build up some strong possessions, which led to a second goal scored by senior Cata Sposato off a corner. Neither team scored again, and Whitman held a comfortable 2–0 lead going into the half.

In the second half, the Vikes started right where they left off and continued to overwhelm the Knights by keeping possession over the opponent for long periods. Sophomore Emma Foscarini impressively dribbled through four North County defenders and capped it off by sending on into the back of the net to give the Vikes a 3–0 lead in the third quarter. Junior Kelsey Allen sealed the game when she sent a fastball into the net from practically Whittier Boulevard to secure a 4-0 win for Whitman. Despite starting a bit slow, the Vike’s performance was favorable, and they have a very legitimate shot at going all the way.

Whitman will play their biggest game of the season against crosstown rival Churchill this Thursday, 5:30, at Kennedy High School for the state semifinals.