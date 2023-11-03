Girls soccer defeats Quince Orchard 2–0 in regional finals

The girls soccer team defeated the Quince Orchard Cougars (10–0) 2–0 in the regional finals. For the third year in a row, the Vikings have claimed the girls’ soccer regional final and are on their way to state playoffs.

The Vikes had a formidable opponent in the Quince Orchard Cougars, who they had fallen to in the regular season in an overtime thriller. But this time, they put their foot on the gas and didn’t let up.

It was a cold Halloween night at the Quince Orchard’s ‘Cougar Dome,’ the Vike’s spirits were high after watching their boys’ counterparts edge out QO in penalty kicks. The two teams looked pretty even throughout the first minutes of play, with both teams keeping the ball around midfield and not getting many opportunities. That was until the Vikes finally got a shot on goal, where junior Evelyn Javers had the ball around midfield and put out a pass in front of senior Riley Demartino to get a one-on-one with the goalie where she narrowly squeezed the ball past the goalkeeper to make the score 1–0. QO also got their few opportunities but failed to get the ball past junior goalkeeper Skye Pratt as she made many outstanding saves. The game went to halftime 1–0, both teams with their heads high, knowing their season was on the line.

For most of the second half, it was the same as before, with both teams going at it, being physical and not backing down. But yet again, the Vikes got another opportunity. The ball dribbled in the open, and Javers quickly ran down the ball and took it down the sideline, almost to the corner. She crossed the ball high into the box, which took one bounce, and sophomore Kennedy Eva-Buckner hit it with her hip into the back of the net. The team erupted joyfully and crowded around Eva-Buckner to celebrate the astonishing goal. At this point, there was less than a quarter left in the game, and the Vikes just had to hold their lead for a bit longer. They did precisely that, completing the shutout and hoisting the regional champs’ plaque.

Javers had a significant role in completing this monumental win, racking up the only two assists of the night.

“We knew Quince Orchard would be a tough opponent, so we knew we had to come out strong,” Javers said. “I think this was a statement win that shows we can win a state championship for the third year in a row.”

The Vikes will play the Urbana Hawks (7–7–1) at home Friday night for the state quarter-finals.