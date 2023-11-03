Boys soccer defeats Quince Orchard 1–0 in penalties for regional championship

The boys soccer team (9–3) defeated the Quince Orchard Cougars 1–0 on Tuesday night in a penalty shootout to win the region finals.

The tension was high as the soccer team took the field before a loud Cougars student section. The match started back and forth, with both teams playing evenly. The referees didn’t play a massive role in the game and mainly let the teams play without too many fouls.

Both teams during the first half shared possession evenly. However, both teams could not finish because of a lack of scoring chances, leaving the game scoreless, which led to a ten-minute overtime period.

After both overtime periods, the score remained 0–0, which meant the game was going to penalty shootouts. The penalty shootout went back and forth between the two teams and went to six shots in total for both Whitman and QO. Back-up goalie senior David Hamman, who has been playing in place of freshman Zachary Powell-Moran, got the call to defend the goal in penalties. Hamman started strong, blocking the Couguars’ first attempt and remained decisive throughout the shootout, eventually sealing the game-winning save for Whitman.

The Vikes will move on to play in the state quarterfinals this Saturday at Paint Branch.