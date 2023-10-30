Boys soccer wins 2–1 in thriller against Walter Johnson in first round of playoffs

The boys soccer team (7–3) defeated Walter Johnson Wildcats (8–4) 2–1in an exciting overtime match on Friday night.

The Vikes and Wildcats started slowly, with the defense and physicality being the story of the match. Throughout the first half, there were minimal shots on goal, with both teams spending the majority of playing time in midfield. Both squads had an indical time of possession throughout the first half, and everyone watching thought this game would come down to the wire. However, it wouldn’t be a high-scoring game as the first half went by, and the score remained knotted at zero.

After halftime, both teams started playing more aggressively. However, halfway through the second half, the Wildcats had an opportunity to score after a mishap on the Whitman defense. Walter Johnson took advantage and scored the first goal of the game. Walter Johnson traveled well, and their student section was loud, causing the Whitman faithful to get more involved.

The game looked like it was slipping away with just 1 minute remaining, but the Vikes didn’t let up. Junior Sean Curran found an opening, squeezed the ball in the left post, and scored. Curran, who often excels in clutch moments, did it again. Time ticked off, and the Vikes and Wildcats were going to overtime at one apiece.

In overtime, Whitman played with more energy, and it didn’t take long for Curran to win the game for the Vikings, scoring his second goal.

“It was an electric moment, and getting the game-winning goal will definitely be something I’ll remember,” Curran said. “We started off slow, but the team picked it up just when we needed to. Now the focus shifts to the Regional Finals vs QO.”

The Vikes will continue their quest for a state championship next week against the Quince Orchard Cougars (9–2–1). Be sure to tune into The Press Box for a live radio broadcast of the game.