Field hockey demolishes Richard Montgomery 6–0 in first round of playoffs

October 28, 2023

Field hockey demolishes Richard Montgomery 6–0 in first round of playoffs

By Elliott Brown
October 28, 2023
Vassili Prokopenko

The field hockey team (12–1) destroyed the Richard Montgomery Rockets (7–6) 6–0 to advance out of the first round in the Maryland 4A playoffs.

The first half for the Vikes was sloppy, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The defense locked down on the Rockets, while the offense could not build up many good possessions and struggled to put one in the back of the net. Later in the first half, the Vikes started communicating more as senior Cata Sposato launched one past the goalie to give the Vikes a 1–0 lead going into the second half.

In the second half, the Vikes flipped the switch and completely took over on both ends of the ball. The defense continued to shut down the RM, and the offense started to catch fire. Seniors Hellen Kelly and Lucy Barrenchea lead the way as they each netted two goals in the second half. Junior Sadie Bastianeli added one more to seal the victory over the Rockets 6–0.

The Vikes will look to continue their run in the playoffs as they play the B-CC Barons next in the second round for the ultimate Battle of Bethesda.

Vassili Prokopenko
Grade 11

