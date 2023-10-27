The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Football falls to Springbrook 14–7 in regular-season finale
Girls volleyball defeats Poolesville to end regular season
Field Hockey falls to Churchill 1–0 in the county championship
Wizards Weekly: Season Preview
“The Creator”: Epic science-fiction undermined by mediocrity
Football falls to B-CC 42–7 on senior night

Football falls to B-CC 42–7 on senior night

October 20, 2023

Football falls to B-CC 42–7 on senior night

By William English
October 20, 2023

The football team (4–4) fell to the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (5–3) 42–7 for senior night Thursday night.

The first quarter got off to a slow start, ending with a score of 7–6 with the Vikings in the lead. Whitman got their only score of the game through a 4th down touchdown pass from junior Connor Werkman to senior John Wayman. The Barons got their first-quarter score by way of the ground instead of the air, with a rushing touchdown by senior Nelson Smith—the Viking’s defense held firm, denying B-CC’s extra point attempt. Unfortunately for Whitman, the defense capitulated through the rest of the game, leading to the final score blowout. B-CC scored on the ground two more times in the first half, coming from sophomore running back Andre Ekani and senior quarterback Carson Griffey.

The second half didn’t fare better for Whitman as B-CC kept pouring it on. Two consecutive rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, from Smith and Griffey, respectively, followed by a passing touchdown caught by senior Khari Rogers, spelled doom for the Vikings as the final score resulted in a 42–7 loss for Whitman.

Whitman looks to build momentum for the playoffs in their final regular season matchup next Thursday night, October 26, against the Springbrook Blue Devils (1–7). The Vikings must secure this win and a winning record for their first playoff game to occur on their home field. 

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Field Hockey falls to Churchill 1–0 in the county championship
Field Hockey falls to Churchill 1–0 in the county championship
Wizards Weekly: Season Preview
Wizards Weekly: Season Preview
LIVE: Football takes on BCC in Battle of Bethesda
LIVE: Football takes on BCC in Battle of Bethesda
Field hockey narrowly defeats Quince Orchard 2–0
Field hockey narrowly defeats Quince Orchard 2–0
Boys soccer edges out Tuscarora 1–0
Boys soccer edges out Tuscarora 1–0
Girls soccer jogs past Tuscarora 4–2
Girls soccer jogs past Tuscarora 4–2

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *