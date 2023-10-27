Football falls to B-CC 42–7 on senior night

The football team (4–4) fell to the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons (5–3) 42–7 for senior night Thursday night.

The first quarter got off to a slow start, ending with a score of 7–6 with the Vikings in the lead. Whitman got their only score of the game through a 4th down touchdown pass from junior Connor Werkman to senior John Wayman. The Barons got their first-quarter score by way of the ground instead of the air, with a rushing touchdown by senior Nelson Smith—the Viking’s defense held firm, denying B-CC’s extra point attempt. Unfortunately for Whitman, the defense capitulated through the rest of the game, leading to the final score blowout. B-CC scored on the ground two more times in the first half, coming from sophomore running back Andre Ekani and senior quarterback Carson Griffey.

The second half didn’t fare better for Whitman as B-CC kept pouring it on. Two consecutive rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, from Smith and Griffey, respectively, followed by a passing touchdown caught by senior Khari Rogers, spelled doom for the Vikings as the final score resulted in a 42–7 loss for Whitman.

Whitman looks to build momentum for the playoffs in their final regular season matchup next Thursday night, October 26, against the Springbrook Blue Devils (1–7). The Vikings must secure this win and a winning record for their first playoff game to occur on their home field.