Field hockey narrowly defeats Quince Orchard 2–0

The field hockey team (11–1) barely defeated the Quince Orchard Cougars (7–3) 2–0 on Tuesday night.

To start the first quarter, both teams went back and forth with possession as neither team was able to get any opportunities at a goal. The Vikes found it especially difficult to get things going because of the grass playing surface that differs from the usual turf fields. Once the Vikes got adjusted, Whitman emerged as the dominant team. Midway through the second quarter, junior Nisha Chakravarty sent one into the back of the net to give the Vikes a 1–0 lead going into halftime.

Going into the second half, The Vikes picked up where they left off and continued to overwhelm the opponent. Despite two crucial corners for the Cougars, the Vike’s defense stood strong and prevented QO from tying the game. Senior Lucy Barrenechea put the game away when she scored a sweet goal off a Vikings corner late in the third quarter, giving Whitman a 2–0 win in their last regular season game.

The team next plays the Churchill Bulldogs (11–1) in the county championship at Paint Branch on Monday night.