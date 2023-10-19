The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

October 19, 2023

Boys soccer edges out Tuscarora 1–0

By Ben Belford Peltzman
October 19, 2023
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys soccer team (6–3) defeated Tuscarora (6–4–1) 1–0 in a defensive battle on Tuesday night.

When the game started, the Vikes controlled the pace of the game, looking calm and collected. The Titans barely had any opportunities throughout the game but couldn’t connect on any offensive shots. Whitman had plenty of shots on the net, but the score remained 0–0 going into halftime.

In the second half, the storyline remained the same. The game continued to be a slog, and it wasn’t until the 87th minute that sophomore Endric Lotsch found the back of the net on a beautiful shot. The shot ultimately sealed the game for the Vikings 1–0.

Whitman will prepare for their final regular season matchup against Einstien Titans (6–6) this Friday night.

