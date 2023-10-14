The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Boys soccer squeezes past Wootton 3–2

Boys soccer squeezes past Wootton 3–2

October 13, 2023

Boys soccer squeezes past Wootton 3–2

By Ben Belford Peltzman
October 13, 2023
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys soccer team (5–3) defeated the Wootton Patriots (1–9) 3–2 in a back-and-forth match.

` Whitman has been on a roll after a plodding start to their season and continued this success against Wootton on Thursday night. The Vikes started strong with a commanding lead but struggled as the game went on and committed a couple of unforced errors. The defense remained steady in the first half. It wasn’t long until senior Adrian Edson put a beautiful shot in the back of the net, ending the half 1–0. 

The Vikes kept their foot on the gas coming out of halftime when senior Reimer Hoogeveen and Edson scored again. However, Wootton bounced back and scored an own goal off Whitman’s goalkeeper. The Patriots committed a penalty in the box, allowing the Vikings to score again. Already scoring two goals, Edson lined up to take the penalty kick, but unfortunately, luck was not on his side. Edson failed to secure the goal and a hat trick as he missed the penalty. Wootton took advantage of the error and scored again, scoring 3–2 with ten minutes left to play. The Vikes came up on top and ended the game strong defensively. 

Whitman will host their senior night next Tuesday against the Tuscarora Titans at 7:00 p.m. Whitman will recognize the seniors before the game starts.

Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. If you were a candle, what scent would you be? Honey

