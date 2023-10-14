The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

October 13, 2023

Girls soccer cruises past Wootton 3–1 win on senior night

By Aidan Farber
October 13, 2023
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls soccer (8–1) destroyed the Wootton Patriots (6–4) 3–1 on senior night.

The Vikes played to their strengths as they routinely do, keeping the ball on the opponents’ side of the field and capitalizing on opportunities. The two players who stood out in the game and helped boost the team to victory were junior Evelyn Javers and senior Riley Demartino, who combined for all three goals. The duo started quickly, with an early goal from Demartino where Javers took the ball down the sideline and crossed it into the box, where Demartio received it and smashed the ball to the right of the goalie into the back of the net. The Vikes marched into the half with a 1–0 lead, and even though it seemed like a close game, the atmosphere was clear that the Vikes were going to pull out the win. 

Coming out of the half, the Vikes scored again, with a through-ball from senior Isabella Fezza, where Javers ran out ahead to sneak the ball past the keeper on the left side, making the score 2–0. At this point, the energy of the game changed. Wootton started looking more slumped and defeated, while Whitman stood tall knowing they had the Patriots in the palm of their hands. The final goal scored for the Vikes was an extremely long pass by Javers from behind midfield, where she perfectly placed it in front of Demartino, who would put the ball in the back of the net. This was the final goal from the Vikes, and the Patriots followed it up with a late meaningless goal to make the final score 3–1. 

The outstanding duo of Javers and Demartino helped bring home the victory on senior night and had a huge role in the dominance of this game. 

“We had to perform because it was senior night. We all wanted to honor the seniors with a win,” Javers said.

The Vikes hope to pick up another win at Tuscarora High School next Tuesday to keep up the dominant streak.

“Senior night is such a special night. It’s an emotional night and bittersweet,” Demartino said. “But scoring two goals and winning with my teammates makes it fun. It will be a great memory.”
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. If you were a candle, what scent would you be? Honey

