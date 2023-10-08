Boys soccer falls to Blair 2–1

The boys’ soccer team (3–3) fell to a tough Blair soccer team (8–0–1) 2–1 under the Friday night lights.

The Vikes struggled to establish dominance in the first half, but the defense stayed steady. Whitman made uncharacteristic errors by failing to hit the back of the net even with several opportunities. However, senior Tyler Coune scored in the first half, shooting a beautiful ball over the goalie’s head. Although, Blair recorded two goals of their own before halftime and led 2–1 going into the half.

The second half saw little action as both teams tried to stretch the field and grab another goal before the clock hit zero. Like the first half, it was more of the same story, with players on both sides fighting for possession of the ball. As time ticked by, it was apparent that Whitman wasn’t going down without a fight as they kept shooting on the net. However, the game ended 2-1, and the Vikes are .500 going into the second half of their season.

The Vikes will look to turn it around and get back on track on Monday night when they take on rival Bethesda Chevy Chase (2–3-1) at home for the Battle of Bethesda.