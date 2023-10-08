Field hockey annihilates Northwest 9–0 on senior night

The field hockey team (9–1) destroyed the Northwest Jaguars (1–7) 9–0 Thursday on senior night.

Prior to the game, the Vikes held a ceremony to honor the 13 seniors playing their last regular season game at Jerome.

In the first quarter, the Vikings looked slow on the offensive side of the ball. While they dominated possession over the Jaguars, Whitman struggled to move the ball around and convert on some of their shots. Later in the first half, the Vikings communicated better and eventually netted one to give the Vikings a 1–0 lead.

From there, the Vikes caught fire, scoring an astounding eight more goals in the game to win 9–0 over the Jaguars. Seven of the team’s seniors scored in the game, including Birgit Lutejin and Lucy Barrenchea, each with 2.

Congratulations to seniors Cata Sposato, Abby Tummonds, Mia Lattin, Helen Kelly, Maddie Kaltman, Caris Costigan, Claire Godschalk, Lucy Barrenchia, Ines Foscarini, Maya Galanti, Erika Ota, Birgit Lutejin, and Kiley Kreter on a fantastic season so far.

The team next plays the Damascus Hornets (7–2) away on Tuesday night.