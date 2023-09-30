The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Black and White
The Black and White
September 27, 2023

Girls volleyball falls to Quince Orchard 3–1

By Mia Kanczuker
September 29, 2023
Vassili Prokopenko

The volleyball team (3–4) lost to the Quince Orchard Cougars (3-1) 3–1 in a tough match.

The game started with the Cougars dominating the court as they outscored the Vikes by six, ending the first set with a final score of 25–19. The second set was equal, with both teams matching each point scored. But Quince Orchard got a few more quick points on the board to win again. The Cougars outscored Whitman by two points to end 26–24. The Vikes were determined not to lose in a sweep in the third set. Whitman put up the biggest fight of the night, and the Vikes secured the win in the third set, 25–21. After Whitman gave it their all on the court, the team lacked energy and momentum going into the fourth set. Quince Orchard took the fourth set with a final score of 25–22. 

The Vikes will take on the Seneca Valley Screaming Eagles (2–5 )on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. If you were a candle, what scent would you be? Honey

