Handball suffers defeat against Wootton 27–20 in season opener

The handball team (0–1) suffered defeat against the Wootton Patriots (1–0) in the season opener.

Matthew Travis led the way for the Vikes with 15 goals. Justin Schwartz scored three goals, while Evan Dwyer added one point to the scoreboard. On the defensive side, there were strong performances in the net from Ryan Cheriathundam, who made 15 saves, with additional strong defensive efforts from Richard Tun, CJ Kauffunger, Karen Mesa-Moreno, and Mike Keeling.

Whitman held strong on both the offensive and defensive sides of the game, but even at their best, the Patriots were quick on their feet to outscore the Vikes by seven.

Whitman will look to finish their season with a win in their next match on Wednesday, October 11th, at 3:30.