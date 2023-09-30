The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Football takes down Einstein 20–19
Girls volleyball falls to Quince Orchard 3–1
Chandrika Tandon prepares Whitman chorus for the World Culture Festival
Handball suffers defeat against Wootton 27–20 in season opener
Field hockey falls to BCC 1–0 in Battle of Bethesda
Girls soccer destroys Walter Johnson 3–1

Girls soccer destroys Walter Johnson 3–1

September 27, 2023

Field hockey falls to BCC 1–0 in Battle of Bethesda

By Elliott Brown
September 28, 2023
Field+hockey+falls+to+BCC+1%E2%80%930+in+Battle+of+Bethesda
Vassili Prokopenko

The field hockey team (6–1) was narrowly defeated by the BCC Barons (3–2) 1–0 Wednesday night in the Battle of Bethesda. 

At the start of the first quarter, the two teams from Bethesda looked equally matched. There were a couple of fast-break opportunities for both sides, but neither team was able to capitalize. Entering the second quarter, both teams continued to go back and forth, splitting possession time equally. Eventually, the Barons sent one into the back of the net to go up 1–0. Following the B-CC goal, the Vikes began to look like the better team, but the Barons’ impressive defense held strong as the Vikes entered halftime down one.

In the second half, the Vikes continued to dominate possession and played superb defense on the Barons. Early in the 4th quarter, the Vikes had the chance to score on a sequence of corners but failed to finish them. As the clock got closer to zero in the fourth quarter, the Vikes started playing more aggressively and forced B-CC to turn it over multiple times, but there wasn’t enough time for the Vikes to capitalize. The Barons barely escaped with a 1–0 win to end Whitman’s win streak.

The team next plays the Walter Johnson Wildcats (4–2) away on Friday night.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Football takes down Einstein 20–19
Football takes down Einstein 20–19
Girls volleyball falls to Quince Orchard 3–1
Girls volleyball falls to Quince Orchard 3–1
Handball suffers defeat against Wootton 27–20 in season opener
Handball suffers defeat against Wootton 27–20 in season opener
Girls soccer destroys Walter Johnson 3–1
Girls soccer destroys Walter Johnson 3–1
Boys soccer crushes Walter Johnson 3–0
Boys soccer crushes Walter Johnson 3–0
Girls volleyball suffers defeat against BCC 3–0 in Battle of Bethesda
Girls volleyball suffers defeat against BCC 3–0 in Battle of Bethesda
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. If you were a candle, what scent would you be? Honey

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *