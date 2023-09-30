Field hockey falls to BCC 1–0 in Battle of Bethesda

The field hockey team (6–1) was narrowly defeated by the BCC Barons (3–2) 1–0 Wednesday night in the Battle of Bethesda.

At the start of the first quarter, the two teams from Bethesda looked equally matched. There were a couple of fast-break opportunities for both sides, but neither team was able to capitalize. Entering the second quarter, both teams continued to go back and forth, splitting possession time equally. Eventually, the Barons sent one into the back of the net to go up 1–0. Following the B-CC goal, the Vikes began to look like the better team, but the Barons’ impressive defense held strong as the Vikes entered halftime down one.

In the second half, the Vikes continued to dominate possession and played superb defense on the Barons. Early in the 4th quarter, the Vikes had the chance to score on a sequence of corners but failed to finish them. As the clock got closer to zero in the fourth quarter, the Vikes started playing more aggressively and forced B-CC to turn it over multiple times, but there wasn’t enough time for the Vikes to capitalize. The Barons barely escaped with a 1–0 win to end Whitman’s win streak.

The team next plays the Walter Johnson Wildcats (4–2) away on Friday night.