Girls soccer destroys Walter Johnson 3–1

The girls soccer team (4–1) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats 3–1 Monday night in another rainy contest.

After coming off a solid and dominant win against Springbrook on Saturday afternoon, the Vikes used their momentum to win their second consecutive game affected by the rain.

Although this game was not high-scoring, the game speed was extremely fast. Junior Evelyn Javers scored the game’s first goal early in the first half due to a penalty in the box drawn by sophomore Kennedy Eva-Buckner. Javers was elected to take the penalty kick and scored a tough shot to the bottom left of the goal. The Vikes didn’t stop there as a corner kick pass by senior Riley DeMartino and an astonishing header goal by junior Renee Miller added another point to the scoreboard. The Vikes now had a comfortable 2–0 lead, which led to a slip-up on defense as the Wildcats scored in the final few seconds of the half, making the score 2–1 going into halftime.

The Vikes controlled the game’s flow in the second half and held most of the possession time. This allowed Whitman to score another goal in the second half to hold WJ off and secure another win.

Story continues below advertisement

Javes undoubtedly played a significant role in the Vikes win and described how connected her teammates were when executing a play on Monday.

“Once we got the ball down and connected passes, we dominated the run of the play,” Javers said.

The team looks to their next game against the Winston Churchill Bulldogs on Monday, October 2nd