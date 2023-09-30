Boys soccer crushes Walter Johnson 3–0

The Boys soccer team (2–2) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (0–3) 3–0 in an exhilarating match on Tuesday night.

The Vikes played strong defense for the entirety of the game and allowed very few opportunities for shots for the Wildcats. Both teams brought energy and physicality from the opening whistle, which motivated fans throughout the game. Whitman scored back-to-back goals to end the first half, with junior Sean Curran sending a scorching header to the top of the goal. A few minutes later, junior Aaron Kraus scored his first goal of the season, taping a beautiful pass to hit the back of the net.

The Vikes continued to dominate in the second half and did not let WJ see many minutes in possession of the ball. With 15 minutes to go, sophomore Endirc Lotsch added to the scoreboard, scoring his own goal. The key to success was very few turnovers, as the Vikes held on to the ball for most of the game and had several more shots on goal than the Wildcats.

The Vikes will look to get over .500 next Monday when they face the Winston Churchill Bulldogs (4–1–1) at 7:15.