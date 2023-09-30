The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Football takes down Einstein 20–19
Girls volleyball falls to Quince Orchard 3–1
Chandrika Tandon prepares Whitman chorus for the World Culture Festival
Handball suffers defeat against Wootton 27–20 in season opener
Field hockey falls to BCC 1–0 in Battle of Bethesda
Girls soccer destroys Walter Johnson 3–1

Girls soccer destroys Walter Johnson 3–1

September 27, 2023

Boys soccer crushes Walter Johnson 3–0

By Ben Belford-Peltzman
September 27, 2023

The Boys soccer team (2–2) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats (0–3) 3–0 in an exhilarating match on Tuesday night.

The Vikes played strong defense for the entirety of the game and allowed very few opportunities for shots for the Wildcats. Both teams brought energy and physicality from the opening whistle, which motivated fans throughout the game. Whitman scored back-to-back goals to end the first half, with junior Sean Curran sending a scorching header to the top of the goal. A few minutes later, junior Aaron Kraus scored his first goal of the season, taping a beautiful pass to hit the back of the net. 

The Vikes continued to dominate in the second half and did not let WJ see many minutes in possession of the ball. With 15 minutes to go, sophomore Endirc Lotsch added to the scoreboard, scoring his own goal. The key to success was very few turnovers, as the Vikes held on to the ball for most of the game and had several more shots on goal than the Wildcats. 

The Vikes will look to get over .500 next Monday when they face the Winston Churchill Bulldogs (4–1–1)  at 7:15.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Football takes down Einstein 20–19
Football takes down Einstein 20–19
Girls volleyball falls to Quince Orchard 3–1
Girls volleyball falls to Quince Orchard 3–1
Handball suffers defeat against Wootton 27–20 in season opener
Handball suffers defeat against Wootton 27–20 in season opener
Field hockey falls to BCC 1–0 in Battle of Bethesda
Field hockey falls to BCC 1–0 in Battle of Bethesda
Girls soccer destroys Walter Johnson 3–1
Girls soccer destroys Walter Johnson 3–1
Girls volleyball suffers defeat against BCC 3–0 in Battle of Bethesda
Girls volleyball suffers defeat against BCC 3–0 in Battle of Bethesda

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *